Hillsborough College (HC) will welcome approximately 600 high school students from Hillsborough County Public Schools to its Dale Mabry Campus for its annual Career Quest event on Friday, December 5, from 9:30 a.m.-12 Noon.

Career Quest gives students the chance to explore the college’s programs, student life and career pathways. The activities and informational sessions focus on HC’s associate in science degree programs, health sciences and workforce training programs as well as its Institute for Corporate & Continuing Education, which offers short-term training and personal interest courses.

The event provides a hands-on introduction to HC’s offerings with live demonstrations. From simulations centered on the college’s welding and automotive workforce programs to EMS demonstrations, Career Quest gives Hillsborough County students an interactive look at future career opportunities.

Career Quest has been a partnership between HC and Hillsborough County Public Schools for more than 15 years and continues to be an impactful event for students interested in continuing their education.

For more information on the associate in science degrees and workforce programs offered at HC, visit www.hccfl.edu/getagreatjob.

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Hillsborough College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. Hillsborough College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of Hillsborough College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097; by calling 404-679-4500; or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org).

Visit www.hccfl.edu/accreditation for more information.