The Plant City Christmas Parade began in the 1960s and has been the main event to kick off the holiday season in Plant City.

“The Christmas Parade was started back in the 1960s by the Jacee’s,” said parade member, Dodie White. “It was later turned over to a private committee and is still going strong. It is now led by a board of 10 members, along with a committee represented by our local Plant City Police Department, and several committee members.”

The city starts to prepare for the holiday season just before Halloween by installing the city’s Christmas decorations all around the historic downtown corridor. Local stores start changing out their window displays in preparation for the holiday season and the community’s beloved Christmas parade.

“The parade route begins at Collins and Ball streets, heads north on Collins to Reynolds, turns left (west) on Reynolds to Wheeler, turns left (south) on Wheeler and ends at Drane Street,” White said. “The route is different than in years past due to the road closure at the Reynolds Street and Palmer Street.”





The Plant City Christmas Parade takes place on Friday, December 6, at 7 p.m. Local residents start blocking off portions of the sidewalks in downtown Plant City to make sure they have the best spot to view the parade.

Local businesses, churches and organizations have the opportunity to enter floats in the parade each year, and the parade committee judges the float entries.

“To make it fair, judging is done by out-of-town judges who are only allowed to judge for two years,” White said. “They judge in five categories: Best School Entry, Best Marching Entry, Best Business Entry, Best Church or Religious Entry and Best Overall Entry. Winners receive a cash prize and a trophy.”





All the parade committee members look forward to the creativity that is put into building the floats each year.

“Organizing an event that brings a diverse community together, fostering a sense of belongings and shared celebration, can be incredibly rewarding,” said parade committee member Sharn Moody. “It allows you to connect with neighbors and friends for common goal.”





Both White and her sister, Marsha Passmore, love being a part of the parade committee.

“We are all passionate about the Christmas parade and have a genuine love for offering this event to our community,” Passmore said. “I wanted to be a part of the parade committee because of the joy it brings together so many people in Plant City and the surrounding areas, young and old alike,” White said. “It’s a free event that the entire family can enjoy together.”

If you would like to learn more about the Plant City Christmas parade, you can visit its website at https://pcchristmasparade.homestead.com.