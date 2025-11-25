Isabella Honrado-Rosal of Lithia is a true go-getter. She is a Master Rummelier — the first and only Filipina, the first woman and the youngest in the nation to have become one. She is the owner of 7th Sky Ventures, which is an exporting and importing business of specialty spirits. She is a board member of local nonprofit High 5 Inc. and was a 2024 Young Professional Finalist of the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce. She is also a member of various chambers of commerce in the Brandon area.

In addition to all of these accolades, she is a proud military wife and mom of two.

“I was born and raised in a sugarcane estate in the Philippines and grew up in the distillery,” Honrado-Rosal said. “I started the business with the vision of bringing my hometown brand to the global scene starting here in Florida, and now we are going full circle, activating U.S. brands in Asia and globally. 7th Sky has evolved the past four-and-a-half years from an import/export and specialty venture to a full-service provider from import, distribution and export, including go-to-market support and operations consulting.”

She has been involved with the Brandon community since 2017, when she stepped away from the corporate world.

“From ECHO of Brandon to the local chambers of commerce, Seeds of Hope, South County Spartans, Brandon High School and High 5, as a member of the board, I love being a part of our community,” Honrado-Rosal said. “Coming from my upbringing and the exposure that I was fortunate enough to experience from living in the Philippines, Italy and now here in the U.S., from travels around the globe since childhood, an individual is molded by its community, whether it is the nuclear family, immediate family or simply the people we surround ourselves with. And if that community is lacking something, it becomes a domino effect.”

Honrado-Rosal truly has a servant’s heart for her community.

“Giving back to the community in any shape or form, as cliche as it may sound, makes my life worth living,” Honrado-Rosal said. “Whether it’s giving back time to my kids, to my husband and my family who are my immediate community, to share experiences with the youth, providing products to organizations, providing time in mentoring or simply having a phone call with my team just to check-in, it keeps me human and sane. It is simply being kind because we do not know if that person is going through a rough time behind those eyes. Giving back to the community, for me, is not a question of why it is important; it is a part of who I am today, coming from my life experiences.”

If you would like to learn more about 7th Sky Ventures, you can visit its website at https://7thskyventures.com.