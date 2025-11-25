The City of Tampa, for over 10 years, has organized a wheelchair tennis program. Through this program, wheelchair athletes are able to stay active and connect with others in the community.

Athletes from all over the Tampa area have become involved in this program, some even traveling an hour to practice. The program on average has eight to 13 people consistently participating each week in this free clinic.

Among the participants are Tracy Wilkerson, a Valrico resident, and David Corredor, from the Riverview area. Over the past couple years, Wilkerson and Corredor have been regular members of this program week in and week out.

“It’s not every day that you get to interact with other wheelchair users in your area. This program has been a great way to meet people who understand similar challenges and experiences. It connects us through sport, but it also builds a sense of community and support,” said Corredor.

For Corredor, tennis was a familiar sport. He explained that when he became a wheelchair user, “tennis felt like a natural sport to return to,” and he is appreciative that this program gave him a way to keep playing.

The athletes meet every Monday night at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park from 7-9 p.m. Coached by Andrew Sheets, site supervisor 1 for Tampa Parks and Recreation with pickleball, racquetball and tennis, athletes get the chance to learn the game of tennis in a fun and competitive atmosphere. The program even offers free ‘sport wheelchairs’ to assist with mobility during practice.

When asked about his favorite part of the program, Corredor said, “Honestly, it’s the people. Everyone brings great energy, and we push each other to get better while still keeping things fun.”

While training every week, the athletes have the opportunity to show their talent in the annual tournament. There, they get to compete for their title among their fellow players.

The dedicated athletes this program has brought together, like Wilkerson and Corredor, are eager to extend their passion to other wheelchair athletes.

Sheets encourages neighboring counties and cities to consider starting a program like Tampa’s to create a bigger community of fellow wheelchair athletes.

If interested, more information can be found at www.tampa.gov/parks-and-recreation/activities-recreation/therapeutic.