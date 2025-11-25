Tampa Electric’s Award-winning Manatee Viewing Center Opens For The Season

“The Manatee Viewing Center is a place where people can experience the wonders of Florida up close, and see manatees in the wild,” said Stan Kroh, manager of Land and Stewardship Programs for Tampa Electric. “It gives everyone a chance to connect with nature and see what environmental stewardship really looks like in action.” The Manatee Viewing Center is the anchor attraction of Tampa Electric’s Florida Conservation and Technology Center (FCTC), a 500-acre campus in Apollo Beach, adjacent to the company’s Big Bend Power Station.

The Manatee Viewing Center welcomes visitors from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day from November 1 through April 15, except Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, when it is closed.

Visit the Manatee Viewing Center at 6990 Dickman Rd. in Apollo Beach or online at www.tampaelectric.com/manatee. Call 813-228-4289 for more information.

Custom Cleanups Continues Supporting Cancer Patients

Jacky Costello, founder and owner of Custom Cleanups LLC, continues to turn her personal journey of survival into a mission of service. Through her ongoing partnership with the nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason, Costello and her team donate free professional house cleanings to cancer patients across the Greater Tampa Bay area.

Since 2016, Custom Cleanups has gifted more than 115 patients with cleanings valued at over $34,000, offering peace of mind and relief during some of life’s hardest moments. Cleaning for a Reason partners with more than 1,400 residential cleaners throughout the United States and Canada to offer free house cleaning to any household battling cancer. In 2017, Cleaning for a Reason was adopted by ISSA Charities, the charitable arm of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association.

To apply for services, join as a cleaning partner or support the work of Cleaning for a Reason, visit https://cleaningforareason.org/.

Holiday Toy Drive At Giddings Law Group

Giddings Law Group, located at 519 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. B, in Brandon, is hosting a holiday toy drive on Saturday, December 20, from 1-4 p.m. This will be fun event for all the family to attend with activities and free pictures with Santa, even for your pets. Please donate an unwrapped toy for a chance to win a prize. All toys will be donated to the San Jose Mission. Parking is available at Care Animal Hospital, next door to Giddings Law Group.