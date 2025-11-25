By Logan Walz

Keel Farms continues to grow and evolve while staying true to its agricultural roots. Located in Plant City, the family friendly destination is known for blending tradition, innovation and community connection. From its award-winning wines and ciders to its bustling restaurant and market, Keel Farms offers visitors a taste of Florida’s finest local flavors.

“Growth for us has always been about deepening our connection to the land and our community,” said Wendy Camacho, chief operating officer. “We’re constantly looking for ways to innovate while respecting our agricultural roots and the local environment. We love partnering with local businesses and farms in the area to create unique experiences and products here at our farm.”

This season, guests can look forward to cool weather, great food, festive drinks and plenty of events for the entire family. From weekend markets to holiday photo opportunities, there is always something happening on the farm. The resident animals are ready to greet guests, and the on-site restaurant is serving up seasonal favorites perfect for this time of year. Wine tastings offer a cozy way to enjoy an afternoon, whether gathering with loved ones or simply relaxing outdoors under the oaks.

Keel Farms is also celebrating the upcoming strawberry season with special u-pick opportunities and the release of its signature strawberry beverages.

“The wintertime is my favorite as we get to celebrate the strawberry season with U-picks here at the farm and release all of my favorite strawberry drinks,” added Camacho. “As always, we’ll continue to share updates on social media and our website.”

Visitors can also enjoy weekly promotions, including Friday BOGO 32-ounce growlers and a weekend offer where guests spending $100 receive a free bottle of wine.

For more information, visit www.keelfarms.com or follow Keel Farms on Facebook and Instagram.

Keel Farms is located at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City.