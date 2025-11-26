This Veterans Day, Hillsborough County veterans who proudly served their country — but faced challenges securing stable, affordable housing — experienced the community’s gratitude in action. Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough’s annual Veterans Build Week of Service brought volunteers together to fix and build homes for veterans and their families.

A shortage of affordable housing remains one of the most pressing issues for veterans across the country. In January 2024, 32,882 veterans were living without stable housing, reflecting high rental costs, limited availability and gaps in support services that leave many struggling to provide a safe home for their families.





As part of the week, volunteers helped build a new home for U.S. Army veteran Brian Nakamura, who has been raising six children from 4-14 years old with his wife in a cramped townhouse. Nakamura worked alongside volunteers from Friends of Military Families, wielding hammers, saws, and power tools to construct the family’s new five-bedroom home in the Windhorst Commons community in Brandon. For some of the kids, it will be the first bedroom of their own.

“We are so grateful and honored to be standing here today, seeing the home taking shape with the support of Habitat, volunteers and our community,” said Nakamura. “They’re not just building a roof and walls; they’re showing support for veterans like me and building a foundation for our children’s future.”







“Our generous sponsors and inspired volunteers really stepped up this week to show their respect and serve those who served,” said Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough CEO Tina Forcier. “This work reflects our commitment to housing and shows our veterans the gratitude and respect they deserve for their service to our country.”

In addition to the new building for the Nakamura family, volunteers worked on essential home repairs and improvements for veteran homeowners across the county. Marine Corps veteran Elijah Straker-Gooden and U.S. Coast Guard veteran Henry Gauvreau, who both recently became Habitat for Humanity homeowners, worked alongside volunteers from Lowe’s, Johnson & Johnson and West Florida Fence to build utility sheds and install security fencing for their homes.





Linda Hardy, whose late husband, Alfonzo Hardy, had served in the U.S. Army, was grateful to Southeastern Roofing, which spent a day replacing her aging roof that was badly damaged in last year’s hurricanes.

Support for the Veterans Build Week of Service was also made possible through the success of Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough’s seventh annual Veterans Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament, presented by title sponsor Old Republic Title. The event last month raised more than $130,000 to fund these critical home repairs and new buildings for local veteran families.