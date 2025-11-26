This past August, the Hillsborough County School Board voted to select Rick Lott Technical College as the name of the new school slated to open in the fall of this year, in honor of Rick Lott, the former Plant City mayor.

The new educational facility will be located at 1690 E. Park Rd. in Plant City and will open to adult education in late fall of this year. It will be open to high school students in January 2026. Students at the technical college will have the opportunity to take courses in programs like industrial electricity, welding technology, building construction, HVAC and forklift certification. These programs are designed to be completed in about a year, making it possible for students to quickly transition into well-paid careers right here in our community.

“We are offering all industrial trades,” said Rick Lott Technical College Principal Gary Graham. “Students will attend classes five hours a day and the length of the programs will vary, but all courses are very cost-friendly for the students.”

Lott, who dedicated over two decades as mayor of Plant City, has been instrumental in forging strong partnerships among the city, local businesses and our schools. His leadership has expanded opportunities for students, equipping them with the tools they need for a successful future.

“This naming is a reflection of his vision and leadership in creating educational and career opportunities for our students,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “His name on our new technical college will serve as a reminder of how one individual’s dedication can positively shape a community for generations.”

The technical college is a few weeks away from opening its doors to the community.

“We are currently accepting applications,” Graham said. “Hillsborough County Public School is waiting for the certificate of occupancy. Once received, classes will start soon after.”

The new technical college’s motto is “Find your future.”

“We expect adult students to be proud to attend the Rick Lott Technical College,” Graham said. “More importantly, we expect students who graduate from our respective programs to be even more proud as they enter the workforce. We look forward to partnering with the local businesses and industries to provide employable students to help our community in their chosen field.”

If you are interested in attending the new Rick Lott Technical College, you can visit the school website at https://hillsborough-18975.app451.sites.451.io or call 813-704-6000.