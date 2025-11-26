Elite Travel Kloset Elite Women’s Boutique Arrives In Brandon

After its inaugural opening in North Tampa, Travel Kloset Boutique has tripled in size and made a new home in the Brandon area. Its owner, Sandra Harrell-Quinn, has always been driven by a deep love for both fashion and travel.

“What sets Travel Kloset Boutique apart is my commitment to offering unique, high-quality pieces. My goal is to create a shopping experience that feels warm and personal, where customers can discover items that resonate with their individuality.”

Travel Kloset Boutique is about embracing adventure, elegance and distinctive fashion; it curates high-end, sophisticated travel wear for elite women who move with style and grace. Whether jet-setting or exploring in elegance, the in-store and online collections ensure you’re effortlessly chic, anywhere in the world.

Travel Kloset Boutique is located at 646 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Its Brandon location’s grand opening was on November 1. For more information, visit https://travelklosetboutique.com/ or call 813-510-5011.





Treat Yourself To A Spa Treatment At Dollface

Indulge in a decadent, Japanese head spa treatment at Dollface. At Dollface, owned and operated by Felicia Stone, a licensed esthetician and registered nurse, you can treat yourself or someone you love to an incredible, relaxing scalp massage, complete with luxurious shampooing and conditioning. You can book your appointment today. It also offers facials, lash lifts, Hydrafacials, a beautiful in-home salon with state-of-the-art equipment and a hydraulic salon bed that accommodates all sizes, provides optimal comfort and is great for those with limited mobility. Dollface’s treatments are affordable and customized.

Dollface works weekday evenings and almost every Saturday and Sunday. Let this RN and esthetician treat you like the VIP that you are.

It is located at 3105 King Fern Dr. in Wimauma. Please contact Felicia at 574-807-5311.

Join Christina Adams With RE/MAX Suburban Tampa Bay For Annual Toy Drive

Christina Adams with RE/MAX Suburban Tampa Bay invites the community to join her on Thursday, December 4, at 6 p.m. at American Social, located at 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd., Ste. 107, in Tampa, for a special toy collection event benefiting children who receive care from Johns Hopkins Children’s outpatient centers.

All donations should be brand-new, odor-free, in their original packaging and purchased within the last six months. The hospital requests that donors refrain from contributing used or handmade items; toys with violent, racial or religious themes; latex products; food or candy; breakable items; or large equipment, such as scooters, bikes or skateboards.

Adams and her family have been involved with this toy drive for the past eight years.

“As a mom of five, my heart goes out to those families impacted by illness,” she shared. “I like that these toys give the children a little pick-me-up.”





Professional Pets Florida

Professional Pets Florida is a licensed, insured, trusted and bonded pet care company offering vacation pet sitting in clients’ homes and daily dog walking. Owner Lauri Partanio services a wide area including Valrico, Lithia, Riverview, Brandon, Apollo Beach, Wimauma and Tampa. Choose Professional Pets Florida, because your pets deserve the best.

Visit its website at https://professionalpets.net/ or call 516-880-5558 for additional information.

Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery

Larry and Lenora Woodham are the owners of Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery, which opened in 2010 after more than 20 years nurturing their own vines. Recognized as the “Greenest Winery in America,” Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery crafts over 40 varieties of 100 percent unfiltered, natural fruit and grape wines using native muscadine grapes and Florida-grown produce. Each wine ages at least one year — no fast filtration, only natural clarity.

It is committed to sustainability, every bottle is recycled and visitors are encouraged to join its recycling effort by returning cleaned 750 mL bottles while enjoying a tasting flight.

Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery is located at 8905 Bunker Hill Rd. in Parrish. For more information, visit its website at www.bunkerhillvineyard.com.

Freedom Plaza Named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Nursing Homes List

Freedom Plaza Senior Living, a vibrant Life Care community in Sun City Center set on 140 acres of landscaped grounds, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s 2026 Best Nursing Homes, a prestigious honor that celebrates the exceptional quality, care and service provided to residents and their families.

This national recognition highlights Freedom Plaza’s continued commitment to excellence and its reputation as one of the leading senior living communities in the country. The Newsweek Best Nursing Homes list is based on rigorous, data-driven evaluations of thousands of facilities across the United States, measuring key performance areas, including quality of care, resident satisfaction and safety standards.

“Earning a place on Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes list reflects the dedication and compassion of our entire team,” said Freedom Plaza Executive Director Angie Roher. “We take pride in delivering exceptional care that enhances the well-being and quality of life of every resident we serve.”

APEX Sight Solutions Opens

Locally and veteran-owned Apex Sight Solutions is a premier property insight firm that delivers top-tier residential and commercial inspection services, enhanced by advanced aerial technology. Grounded in principles of truth, integrity and service, it offers unmatched precision and clarity, ensuring that every property, from the foundation to the rooftop, is seen with excellence and purpose.

Services offered include residential home inspection, new home build inspection, predrywall inspection, final walk-through inspection, hurricane inspection, home maintenance inspection and more.

It doesn’t just inspect properties; it also stewards them with a higher standard in mind.

APEX Sight Solutions opened in June and is owned by Rob and Amanda Lendenmann. Rob has 20 years of experience in the industry. To learn more, visit https://apexsightsolutions.com/ or call 813-860-8374.