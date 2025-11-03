APEX Sight Solutions Opens

Locally and veteran-owned Apex Sight Solutions is a premier property insight firm that delivers top-tier residential and commercial inspection services, enhanced by advanced aerial technology. Grounded in principles of truth, integrity and service, it offers unmatched precision and clarity, ensuring that every property, from the foundation to the rooftop, is seen with excellence and purpose.

Services offered include residential home inspection, new home build inspection, predrywall inspection, final walk-through inspection, hurricane inspection, home maintenance inspection and more.

It doesn’t just inspect properties; it also stewards them with a higher standard in mind.

APEX Sight Solutions opened in June and is owned by Rob and Amanda Lendenmann. Rob has 20 years of experience in the industry. To learn more, visit https://apexsightsolutions.com/ or call 813-860-8374.

New Elite Women’s Boutique Arrives in Brandon

After its inaugural opening in North Tampa, Travel Kloset Boutique has tripled in size and made a new home in the Brandon area. Its owner, Sandra Harrell-Quinn, has always been driven by a deep love for both fashion and travel.

“What sets Travel Kloset Boutique apart is my commitment to offering unique, high-quality pieces. My goal is to create a shopping experience that feels warm and personal, where customers can discover items that resonate with their individuality.”

Travel Kloset Boutique is about embracing adventure, elegance and distinctive fashion; it curates high-end, sophisticated travel wear for elite women who move with style and grace. Whether jet-setting or exploring in elegance, the in-store and online collections ensure you’re effortlessly chic, anywhere in the world.

Travel Kloset Boutique is located at 646 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Its Brandon location’s grand opening was on November 1, from 3-6 p.m. For more information, visit https://travelklosetboutique.com/ or call 813-510-5011.

We Got This Bookkeeping

Local resident Grace Givens is the owner of We Got This Bookkeeping. It helps tradesmen and small business owners stay on top of their finances with monthly bookkeeping, QuickBooks support and cleanup projects. The services provided by We Got This Bookkeeping make bookkeeping simple and straightforward so that you have clarity and confidence in your numbers. Visit its website at https://wegotthisbookkeeping.com/ or call 813 981-9008 for more information.





Treat Yourself To A Spa Treatment At Dollface

Indulge in a decadent, Japanese head spa treatment at Dollface. At Dollface, owned and operated by Felicia Stone, a licensed esthetician and registered nurse, you can treat yourself or someone you love to an incredible, relaxing scalp massage, complete with luxurious shampooing and conditioning. You can book your appointment today. It also offers facials, lash lifts, Hydrafacials, a beautiful in-home salon with state-of-the-art equipment and a hydraulic salon bed that accommodates all sizes, provides optimal comfort and is great for those with limited mobility. Dollface’s treatments are affordable and customized.

Dollface works weekday evenings and almost every Saturday and Sunday. Let this RN and esthetician treat you like the VIP that you are.

It is located at 3105 King Fern Dr. in Wimauma. Please contact Felicia at 574-807-5311.

KnowledgePoints Has A New Name And Owner

Knowledge Plus Tutoring, formerly KnowledgePoints, specializes in providing one-to-one and small group tutoring to students in grades pre-K-12 in reading, spelling, writing, math and study skills. It uses research-based, multisensory techniques that are catered to the needs of each student. It also accepts Step Up funding.

Knowledge Plus Tutoring is located at 10837 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Additional information can be found on its website at https://knowledgeplustutoring.com/ or by calling 813-671-1919.