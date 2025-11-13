Chick-Fil-A Celebrates Five Years In Riverview

Chick-fil-A Riverview celebrated its fifth year in the community with a cow-themed birthday bash on October 29. Guests and employees crafted spotted hats and enjoyed a complimentary photo booth, balloons and coloring pages during the birthday celebration.

Chick-fil-A Riverview is located at 12810 Summerfield Crossing Blvd. in Riverview.

Freedom Plaza Named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Nursing Homes List

Freedom Plaza Senior Living, a vibrant Life Care community in Sun City Center set on 140 acres of landscaped grounds, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s 2026 Best Nursing Homes, a prestigious honor that celebrates the exceptional quality, care and service provided to residents and their families.

This national recognition highlights Freedom Plaza’s continued commitment to excellence and its reputation as one of the leading senior living communities in the country. The Newsweek Best Nursing Homes list is based on rigorous, data-driven evaluations of thousands of facilities across the United States, measuring key performance areas, including quality of care, resident satisfaction and safety standards.

“Earning a place on Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes list reflects the dedication and compassion of our entire team,” said Freedom Plaza Executive Director Angie Roher. “We take pride in delivering exceptional care that enhances the well-being and quality of life of every resident we serve.”

Join Christina Adams With RE/MAX Suburban Tampa Bay For Annual Toy Drive

Christina Adams with RE/MAX Suburban Tampa Bay invites the community to join her on Thursday, December 4, at 6 p.m. at American Social, located at 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd., Ste. 107, in Tampa, for a special toy collection event benefiting children who receive care from Johns Hopkins Children’s outpatient centers.

All donations should be brand-new, odor-free, in their original packaging and purchased within the last six months. The hospital requests that donors refrain from contributing used or handmade items; toys with violent, racial or religious themes; latex products; food or candy; breakable items; or large equipment, such as scooters, bikes or skateboards.

Adams and her family have been involved with this toy drive for the past eight years.

“As a mom of five, my heart goes out to those families impacted by illness,” she shared. “I like that these toys give the children a little pick-me-up.”

Medi-Weightloss Riverview Makes A Powerful Impact

Since opening its doors on September 17, Medi-Weightloss Riverview has already made a powerful impact — helping local patients lose a collective 250 pounds in just a few short weeks. The team extends heartfelt thanks to every patient who has trusted them with their weight loss journey and continues to inspire others with their progress and dedication.

Medi-Weightloss Riverview is located at 13011 Summerfield Square Dr. in Riverview. As proud new members of the Riverview community, the Medi-Weightloss Riverview team invites residents to “Join the Medi Movement” and take advantage of several grand opening specials still available for a limited time. Whether you’re looking to lose weight, boost your energy or improve your overall health, the Medi program is designed to help you transform your life — one pound at a time.

Visit its website at https://mediweightloss.com/ for more information.





Treat Yourself To A Spa Treatment At Dollface

Indulge in a decadent, Japanese head spa treatment at Dollface. At Dollface, owned and operated by Felicia Stone, a licensed esthetician and registered nurse, you can treat yourself or someone you love to an incredible, relaxing scalp massage, complete with luxurious shampooing and conditioning. You can book your appointment today. It also offers facials, lash lifts, Hydrafacials, a beautiful in-home salon with state-of-the-art equipment and a hydraulic salon bed that accommodates all sizes, provides optimal comfort and is great for those with limited mobility. Dollface’s treatments are affordable and customized.

Dollface works weekday evenings and almost every Saturday and Sunday. Let this RN and esthetician treat you like the VIP that you are.

It is located at 3105 King Fern Dr. in Wimauma. Please contact Felicia at 574-807-5311.

Travel Kloset Elite Women’s Boutique Arrives In Brandon

After its inaugural opening in North Tampa, Travel Kloset Boutique has tripled in size and made a new home in the Brandon area. Its owner, Sandra Harrell-Quinn, has always been driven by a deep love for both fashion and travel.

“What sets Travel Kloset Boutique apart is my commitment to offering unique, high-quality pieces. My goal is to create a shopping experience that feels warm and personal, where customers can discover items that resonate with their individuality.”

Travel Kloset Boutique is about embracing adventure, elegance and distinctive fashion; it curates high-end, sophisticated travel wear for elite women who move with style and grace. Whether jet-setting or exploring in elegance, the in-store and online collections ensure you’re effortlessly chic, anywhere in the world.

Travel Kloset Boutique is located at 646 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Its Brandon location’s grand opening was on November 1. For more information, visit https://travelklosetboutique.com/ or call 813-510-5011.

KnowledgePoints Has A New Name And Owner

Knowledge Plus Tutoring, formerly KnowledgePoints, specializes in providing one-to-one and small group tutoring to students in grades pre-K-12 in reading, spelling, writing, math and study skills. It uses research-based, multisensory techniques that are catered to the needs of each student. It also accepts Step Up funding.

Knowledge Plus Tutoring is located at 10837 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Additional information can be found on its website at https://knowledgeplustutoring.com/ or by calling 813-671-1919.

Grand Opening Of AdventHealth Primary Care Riverview

AdventHealth Primary Care Riverview, located at 6606 Simmons Loop in Riverview, recently celebrated its grand opening. Its providers are excited and determined to bring expert care to the Riverview community.

What makes AdventHealth unique is not just its medical expertise but also its values. It is a faith-based organization committed to making primary care easy to access and deeply personal. Everything it does is driven by the belief that every person deserves quality care that supports their mind, body and spirit.

This opening is more than just a ceremonial moment — it’s a milestone that symbolizes the beginning of meaningful relationships and opportunities to make a difference. AdventHealth is excited to grow with this community, to serve its families and to become a trusted part of their everyday lives.

Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery

Larry and Lenora Woodham are the owners of Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery, which opened in 2010 after more than 20 years nurturing their own vines. Recognized as the “Greenest Winery in America,” Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery crafts over 40 varieties of 100 percent unfiltered, natural fruit and grape wines using native muscadine grapes and Florida-grown produce. Each wine ages at least one year — no fast filtration, only natural clarity.

It is committed to sustainability, every bottle is recycled and visitors are encouraged to join its recycling effort by returning cleaned 750 mL bottles while enjoying a tasting flight.

Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery is located at 8905 Bunker Hill Rd. in Parrish. For more information, visit its website at www.bunkerhillvineyard.com.