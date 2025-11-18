The Village Players theater is decking the halls and the stage this December with Classic Christmas, a festive variety show packed with music, laughter and nostalgic holiday cheer, at James McCabe Theater.

Directed by Gail Pierce and Domin Pazo, and written and produced by Pazo, Classic Christmas blends classic carols, laugh-out-loud skits and heartfelt holiday moments for a night that feels like stepping right into a vintage Christmas special.

“This show captures the true meaning of Christmas with community, laughter, and togetherness,” said Pierce, board member and producer/publicity head of The Village Players. “We’ve brought back familiar faces from our last Christmas production and added some fresh new talent. The result is pure joy onstage. It’s everything we love about this time of year.”

Audiences can choose from three ticket experiences:

Dinner & a Show (opening night only) on Friday, December 5, at 7 p.m. Enjoy a full meal from Fat Willie’s before the curtain rises. The dinner theater tradition returns by popular demand, just in time for the holidays. (Note: Opening night is not eligible for discounts or Wild Card tickets.)

Evening Performances (8 p.m.) on Saturday, December 6, and Friday and Saturday, December 12-13 and 19-20, featuring cozy nights out filled with songs, skits, and Christmas spirit.

Matinee (3 p.m.) on Sunday, December 7, perfect for families, groups and anyone who likes their Christmas cheer early in the day.

With local talent, live music and a whole lot of twinkle, Classic Christmas is a holiday tradition worth revisiting … or discovering for the first time.

Tickets available now at https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/. General admission is $23, Dinner & a Show tickets are $45 and there is discounted pricing for military, seniors and students. The James McCabe Theater is located at 506 5th St. in Valrico.

About The Village Players

The Village Players is a nonprofit, all-volunteer teaching theater performing in the charming James McCabe Theater in Valrico. It is proud to spotlight local talent, teach every aspect of stagecraft to performers of all ages and make theater affordable and accessible for the whole community.