The Nativity Catholic Church and School is thrilled to announce the 54th edition of Novemberfest, a beloved Hillsborough County tradition that promises fun for the whole family. Novemberfest will take place from Thursday through Sunday, November 20-23, on the church grounds at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. This vibrant festival is the third largest event in Hillsborough County and offers families and friends an opportunity to come together, enjoy thrilling rides, live entertainment, delicious food and create cherished memories in a safe and festive environment.

Entertainment Highlights

Novemberfest will feature live entertainment throughout each day of the festival, with activities and performances for all ages. In addition to daytime fun, each night will highlight a special theme:

November 20 — live trivia night.

November 21 — music from the Classix.

November 22 — karaoke and a DJ.

November 23 — a special military, veterans, law enforcement and first responders appreciation day.





The Novemberfest schedule is below:

November 20, 4-10 p.m.

November 21, 4 p.m.-12 Midnight.

November 22, 11 a.m.-12 Midnight.

November 23, 12 Noon-9 p.m.





Admission and parking are free, and a wide variety of delicious options are available for purchase.

For more information, visit the Novemberfest webpage at www.nativitycatholicchurch.org/novemberfest.

About Nativity Catholic Church and School

Nativity Catholic Church is a vibrant, faith-filled parish dedicated to living the gospel, supporting families and serving the community since 1954. The parish offers a wide range of ministries and programs for all ages, including religious education, youth ministry, music ministry and social outreach, fostering an active and welcoming community.

The Catholic school has been a valued part of the Brandon community for over 60 years. Serving students from prekindergarten through eighth grade, the school combines faith and academics to help children grow in character, skills and leadership. Accredited and recognized for excellence, Nativity provides a supportive, faith-filled environment where families, teachers and students work together to nurture students into caring and responsible members of the community.