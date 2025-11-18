You don’t have to find your inner Salvador Dalí or Georgia O’Keeffe to enter this art contest, but an interest in protecting the environment by reducing waste and recycling is a plus.

Hillsborough County Solid Waste’s third annual Waste Reduction and Recycling Art Contest is accepting submissions through Sunday, November 30. The theme of the contest is “‘Small Acts, Big Impact’ — Show how everyday choices help reduce waste at home and in your community.”

Students in third through 12th grade are encouraged to enter the contest. To be eligible, students must attend an elementary, middle or high school or be homeschooled in Hillsborough County.

With the theme as a framework, students can submit a drawing using drawing tools, including programs such as Photoshop. They also can submit a collage using drawings, photographs or other materials. Students cannot use artificial intelligence (AI) programs to create the art. The submitted artwork must be created solely by the student and be entirely original.

Students are encouraged to express their creativity and desire to protect and preserve the environment in the artwork, such as creating art pieces about organizing litter cleanups, donation drives, sharing waste reduction tips, teaching about local recycling rules and more. To learn about Hillsborough County waste reduction and recycling programs for ideas and inspiration, visit the Waste Reduction and Recycling Art Contest webpage at https://hcfl.gov/residents/property-owners-and-renters/trash-and-recycling/summer-recycling-art-contest.

Three winners will be selected, one from each grade category: third through fifth grade sixth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade. Hillsborough County staff will judge the 2025 entries. Winners will be selected in January 2026 and receive countywide recognition and waste-reduction-themed prizes. A recognition event will be held in February 2026.

Visit the Waste Reduction and Recycling Art Contest Form on the webpage to review the rules and enter the contest. Email questions to the Hillsborough County Waste Reduction and Recycling Team at recycling@hcfl.gov.