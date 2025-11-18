Henry McCloud does a lot of work behind the scenes at Nativity Catholic Church and School.

He joined the church as part of the maintenance staff but has become a leader throughout the school.

After 25 years of serving families and their kids in his roles, he’s retiring.

“I might travel the 48,” McCloud said, planning to take an RV across the contiguous United States.

McCloud joined the church when the tables in the social hall were twice as heavy as they are now. Every day after school was dismissed, he rearranged the tables for different groups, including bingo and friendship club.

After his knee surgery, he switched to doing the landscaping for the campus.

But McCloud isn’t just known around the campus for the clean medians and planters — he’s known for how he gets involved with the community.

McCloud has acted as a knight for the kindergarten coronation, coached girls flag football and spoken in classrooms about his family during Black History Month.

McCloud’s family was one of the first Black families in Brandon and founded the town of Bealsville.

His involvement comes from a heart of service. In 2011, he was watching one of the school’s first flag football games and offered to help out the coach at the time.

“I guess I bit off more than I could chew because in 2012, we got to the championship game,” McCloud joked.

His ability to manage organizations and lead groups were put to use prior to joining Nativity. He was a master sergeant in the Air Force and spent time working as a mechanic, instructor and dorm manager across Japan, Korea and Germany. During his tenure, he earned a commendation for organization and coordinating.

At 71 years old, McCloud is hanging up his hat because of the arthritis he is getting in his hands, and he wants time to use them while he can.

In his quarter-decade at the church, he’s seen it grow and change.

“I used to drive by here when I was stationed at MacDill,” he said. “I watched the church when it was built. … I watched each one of the buildings be built.”

McCloud has helped the staff and impacted the lives of students, but he said the changes to the insides of the buildings, including several new coats of paint and redoing the courtyard, are the physical marks of his time at Nativity.

“That’s my legacy,” he said.