Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) congratulates its outstanding Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters and members for their exceptional performances at the 2025 National FFA Convention held from October 29 to November 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. From top-tier chapter recognitions to national finalists and podium finishes, HCPS students showcased premier skills in agricultural leadership and communications.

HCPS FFA National Recognitions:

Plant City FFA earned the Gold Emblem Award and ninth place overall in the National Agricultural Communications Career Development Events (CDE).

Durant FFA and Randall Middle FFA both earned the Three-Star National Chapter Award.

Sickles FFA earned the Two-Star National Chapter Award.

Extemporaneous Public Speaking:

Cooper Davis, Durant FFA, won the Extemporaneous Public Speaking Leadership Development Events (LDE) Semifinalist and Gold Emblem Award.

Durant Senior FFA won the Silver Emblem Award in the National Nursery Landscape (CDE).

Strawberry Crest FFA won the Gold Emblem Award and was the Reserve National Champion in the National Environmental Science CDE.

JF St. Martin, Durant FFA, was the semifinalist in the National Conduct of Chapter Meetings (LDE).

Jaden Ausburn, Strawberry Crest FFA (class of 2025), was the ninth highest individual in the nation in the Environmental and Natural Resources CDE.

Imogen Lanzetta, Florida Virtual FFA, won the national winner in the Small Animal Production & Care Proficiency Award category.

“Our FFA students just proved on a national stage what focused instruction, dedicated advisors and hands-on learning can do,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “We are incredibly proud of these students and the educators who support them every day.”

HCPS offers robust agricultural education opportunities across middle and high schools, connecting students to industry certifications, college credit and leadership experiences through FFA.

Learn more about the programs available at HCPS at www.hillsboroughschools.org/o/hcps/page/career-and-technical-education.