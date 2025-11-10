The snook, redfish and trout were biting for a good cause at Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough’s fishing tournament, which reeled in more than $130,000 to repair and storm-strengthen homes for military veterans in Hillsborough County.

With Old Republic Title as the seventh annual Veterans Inshore Slam title sponsor, 22 boats launched from Finn’s Dockside Bar and Grill in Apollo Beach for a friendly day of competition and major fundraising.

“Our generous sponsors came for a day of fun but also for an important cause — helping local veterans and their families stay in safe, stable homes,” said Tina Forcier, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough. “This event highlights the ongoing housing challenges many of our veterans face and how our community can be part of the solution.”

The Big Winners

Local veterans and Habitat for Humanity took home the biggest wins of the day, while these anglers netted the tournament’s top catches:

Redfish:

First place — Porch Group Media, Larisa Bedgood.

Second place — Westshore Financial, Rob Hudson.

Third place — PCL, Alex Goodman.

Snook:

First place — Westshore Financial Group, Rob Hudson.

Second place — Grow Financial, Willy Asab

Third place — Porch Group Media, Larisa Bedgood.

Trout:

First place — Westshore Financial, Rob Hudson.

Second place — Polk Flooring Inc., Steve Robinson.

Third place — PCL, Alex Goodman.

Any other fish:

First place — Westshore Financial, Rob Hudson.

Second place — Porch Group Media, Larisa Bedgood.

Third place — 7J Financial, Jeremy Johnson.

Sponsors who couldn’t make it to the event donated their boats so veterans could fish too.

The tournament’s six-figure proceeds will directly support Habitat’s annual Veterans Build Week of Service, which began on November 5 and leads up to Veterans Day on Tuesday, November 11. During the week, volunteers will repair the homes of five limited-income veteran homeowners, including pressure washing, painting, fixing porches and access ramps, doing yardwork and more. A local veteran service organization will also get a facility makeover. All tools and materials are provided to the volunteers, and work will be supervised by construction professionals.

For volunteer or sponsorship opportunities, contact Carlos Navedo, vice president of corporate sponsorship and events, at 813-992-1396 or cnavedo@habitathillsborough.org.