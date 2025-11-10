Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan announced the opening of the 2025 property tax roll, which began on November 1. Over 490,000 property tax notices will be mailed beginning November 1, 2025, with secure online payment options available now at www.hillstaxfl.gov.

This year’s property tax collections are expected to total approximately $3.9 billion — funds that directly support the schools educating our children, the firefighters and deputies protecting our families, the roads and infrastructure connecting our communities, and the parks, libraries, waterways and environmental protection enriching our quality of life. The tax collector’s office serves as the trusted steward of these funds, ensuring accurate collection and timely distribution to Hillsborough County’s taxing authorities.

New Changes On This Year’s Tax Bill

Taxpayers will notice important changes on their 2025 property tax bills, reflecting both state legislation and voter-approved measures. One major change is the implementation of the homestead assessment banded increase cap, which limits how much a homesteaded property’s assessed value can rise each year, providing greater stability for homeowners.

In addition, adjustments from the school millage referendum — approved by local voters — will appear on this year’s bills, reaffirming the community’s dedication to supporting public education in Hillsborough County.

“These changes demonstrate both legislative action at the state level and local voter priorities,” said Millan. “Property owners may see differences in their tax bills this year as a result of these new provisions, and we encourage everyone to review their notices carefully and reach out to our office with any questions.”

Understanding the Property Tax Process & Property Tax Reform

As discussions continue about property tax reform at the state and local levels, Millan emphasizes the importance of residents understanding how the property tax system works and the distinct roles of various agencies in the process. The property appraiser determines property values and processes exemption applications to determine eligibility for homestead and other exemptions. Taxing authorities, including the county commission, school board, municipalities and special districts, set millage rates and budgets. The tax collector’s office is responsible for collecting payments and distributing funds to these authorities.

“While property tax reform and efforts to help taxpayers save money are important goals that I wholeheartedly support, it’s equally critical that our community understands the connection between property tax revenue and the essential services we all depend on,” said Millan. “Every discussion about tax relief must also include honest conversation about the impact on local services that keep our community safe and thriving.”

Payment Discounts and Timeline

Property taxes are due by March 31, 2026, but property owners can save by paying early.

The discount schedule:

Pay by Sunday, November 30 for a 4 percent discount.

Pay by Wednesday, December 31 for a 3 percent discount.

Pay by January 31, 2026, for a 2 percent discount.

Pay by February 28, 2026, for a 1 percent discount.

Convenient Payment Options

Payments can be made online at www.hillstaxfl.gov using e-check or by debit/credit card with a convenience fee. Payments can also be mailed to the address printed on tax notices, made in person at a tax collector’s office or through 24-hour drop boxes at select sites.

Property owners with tax bill or payment questions can call 813-635-5200 or visit www.hillstaxfl.gov. For questions about property values or exemptions contact the property appraiser’s office at 813-272-6100 or visit https://hcpafl.org/.