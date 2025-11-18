Homeowners concerned about wildfire threats can now request free brush removal services from the Florida Forest Service, part of a statewide effort to reduce fire hazards in vulnerable communities. The initiative is part of the agency’s ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts aimed at protecting lives and property across the state.

Todd Chlanda, a wildfire mitigation specialist with the Florida Forest Service, said the agency evaluates properties in relation to wildfire hazards.

“When determining a risk for wildfire, we don’t look at just a specific piece of property,” said Chlanda. “We look at the relationship of that property, and hazard, to other areas, like forests, homes, infrastructure, etc., and the potential for the wildfire to spread.”

Residents in Hillsborough and other surrounding counties can contact their local Florida Forest Service office to schedule an assessment.

“The Florida Forest Service has established several programs addressing the wildfire issues in the state,” said Chlanda. “Smokey Bear remains an active part of our overall prevention message, but our work goes beyond Smokey. Firewise (www.firewise.org) and Ready, Set, Go! (www.wildfirerisk.org) programs educate homeowners and community professionals about creating defensible space around their homes, helping to protect them from the dangers of wildfire. The Florida Forest Service also leads the nation in acres treated with prescribed burning.”

Florida faces a year-round risk of wildfires, and the brush removal program is one of several strategies the state employs. Chlanda said many homeowners underestimate their risk.

“As Florida becomes more populated, more and more communities are becoming part of the wildland urban interface,” said Chlanda. “Homes are located in/near forests or heavily wooded areas that are at risk for wildfire.”

Statistics show that 96 percent of all wildfires are caused by people. Some of the top human causes are debris or yard burning, escaped campfires and vehicle or roadside fires.

“A lot of people don’t realize how many wildfires happen in Florida,” Chlanda said.

Contacting the Florida Forest Service is a cost-effective tool to reduce fuel buildups, which can lead to dangerous wildfire conditions.

More information is available at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website at www.fdacs.gov/flforestservice.