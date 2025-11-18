Kristin Lloyd and her fiancée, Jacob Moore, are the owners of Moore Exotic Animal Ranch in Riverview. They started the zoo about six years ago, and it has become a destination location for the Riverview area and beyond.

“We started it from scratch together,” Llyod said. “We started off just taking in the animals but one day decided to open for tours to teach people about the animals that call our facility home.”

The couple offers school field trips, small private groups, ​large private groups and private animal ​encounters. All visits are by reservation only, and all proceeds from the cost of the tours and ​encounters go directly back into the care of the ​animals. The costs of guests’ tickets help feed all of ​the amazing animals as well as update old ​enclosures and build new ones for their growing zoo.

“We currently have more than 70 animals at our zoo,” Llyod said. “We have exotic animals from all over the world that have been born in captivity. We have many animals from all different backgrounds. Fur farm rescued foxes, owner-surrendered exotic pets, confiscated animals from closed facilities as well as endangered animals from other licensed and reputable facilities here in our breeding program to work towards conservation efforts.”

During the private tour, guests are taken around the zoo by an experienced guide to meet, feed and learn ​about all of its animals; hear the story of how the zoo started; and find out how it is contributing to conservation.

“You will be able to get up close and personal with these ​animals and feed them their favorite treats while standing directly on the outside of their enclosure,” Llyod said. “I strongly believe that the best way to get people to care about the animals all over the world and to care about conservation is to give them a personal connection with these animals. Meeting these animals up close and personal will always create a better connection than reading about them in a book or watching something on TV. Falling in love with your favorite animal here at our zoo is an experience like no other.”

If you ask Lloyd what her favorite part is of owning a zoo, she will tell you it the connection she has with the animals.

“I love the connection that I have with my animals, caring for them and watching them thrive in the natural habitats that we have built them,” she said. “Also, getting to share the love of our animals with our guests.”

If you would like to learn more about Moore Exotic Animal Ranch or book a private tour, you can visit their website at https://mooreexoticanimalranch.com or call 813-473-9062.