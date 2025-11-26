Take the regular Corolla sedan, supersize it (i.e. height, ground clearance and cargo capacity) and you have … the Corolla Cross SUV! Just three years ago, Toyota introduced this bigger sibling to America’s favorite car. The Corolla Cross is miles ahead, with its stature almost 10 inches higher, ground clearance (8.1 inches) nearly 3 inches upward and cargo capacity almost double the Corolla’s (24 cubes). Placed right under the hot-seller RAV4, the then-all-new vehicle and the smallest SUV in the Japanese carmaker’s lineup has made headlines for practicality, fuel economy and roominess.

Our test hybrid (AWD) SE Nightshade was equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine mated to three motors/generators for a total 196 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 139 pounds-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm. Power is put to the road via the SUV’s smooth and easy-to-engage continuous variable transmission. The MacPherson strut front and a double wishbone multilink rear suspension soak up obstacles with ease and maintain stability in all types of tricky situations. And the electric power steering is precise and crisp. Normal, eco and sport modes are offered, with EV kicking in at low speeds to save gas. Tow capacity is just 1,500 pounds, so you can haul goods from the neighborhood home improvement store.

The exterior of the sleek SUV with Nightshade trim screams black, as in darkened badging, side window trim, bodyside cladding, door handles, rear liftgate garnish and spoiler, roof rail bars and LEDs and tail lamps. An HEV badge next to SE on the liftgate is new for 2025. An 8-inch infotainment screen with six speakers (and a volume button, yes) atop the simple dashboard conveys a clean and attractive appearance. The black/red sport fabric seats with red contrast stitches are comfy and plush. Rear-seat passengers will appreciate the air vents. Other basic amenities include the single AC, six-way manual driver and four-way front-passenger seats, leather tilt/telescopic steering column with paddle shifters, wireless phone charger, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4.2-inch TFT multimedia screen and 60/40-fold-flat second-row seat.

Dual front and side airbags, driver knee airbag, side curtain airbags, vehicle stability and traction control, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, three-point seatbelts for all, keyless entry, blind-spot monitor, front/rear crumble zones, rearview camera, daytime running lights and tire pressure monitoring system are standard. The no-cost Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 translates into a pre-collision system that detects pedestrians, proactive obstacle anticipation/road sign/lane trace assists, lane departure alert and dynamic cruise control.

Like the Corolla sedan for its good looks, fair price and fun-to-drive character but want more space and versatility in a daily drive? Then the Corolla Cross makes perfect sense. Touting fuel figures of 45/38/42 city, highway and combined, the compact SUV is a convincing mix of cargo-hauling practicality and eco-friendly traits.