By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

One of the most meaningful traditions in our office happens not in a courtroom but in an elementary school hallway filled with excited children. For the last three years, the state attorney’s office has ‘adopted’ every student at B.C. Graham Elementary, a Title I school, to make sure each child heads into winter break with a gift chosen just for them. Justice is not only about what happens in a courtroom. It is also about showing up for the families who make up the fabric of our community.

For our team, hosting a toy drive is about more than collecting presents. It is about giving back to the families we work for every day. Prosecutors regularly meet children and parents who are trying to overcome tremendous obstacles, and this event gives us a chance to build positive connections rooted in trust and kindness. Each year, we partner closely with the school’s dedicated administration team to make sure every student receives a gift that matches their interests. The school provides a wish list for each child, and our employees then select a student to shop for. The coordination takes time and energy on both sides, but it is a labor of love that brings enormous joy to everyone involved.

Once the toy drive is announced, excitement fills the office. The anticipation builds toward delivery day, affectionately known as Santa Day. Santa Day has become a beloved tradition thanks to Judge Nick Nazaretian, who joins us each year dressed as Santa. When he walks into the school, the reaction from the students is unforgettable. Some rush forward with giant smiles. Some ask shyly for a hug. Others stand in stunned silence before their faces light up with surprise. One year, we watched a student’s eyes grow as he said, “I didn’t think Santa was real. I don’t usually get presents.” It’s those moments that make the event worth it.

These children represent the promise of our community. Many of their wish lists include simple items, like a doll, a slime kit or an action figure. The happiness these small gifts bring is profound. Brightening their holiday is more than an act of generosity. It is a reminder that every child deserves to feel seen, valued and supported. Year after year, this tradition grounds us in the true meaning of service. It is an honor to lift up these students and to play even a small role in making their season a little brighter.