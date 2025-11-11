The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon is spreading holiday cheer once again — this time by sponsoring a special Holiday Gift Shop at Gibsonton Elementary School. The event offers students the chance to experience the joy of giving by selecting affordable gifts for their loved ones.

Set to be open from Monday through Thursday, December 15-18, the shop will feature a wide variety of new items priced between just 50 cents and $1. Each purchase will also include complimentary gift wrapping, allowing students to take home ready-to-give presents for parents, siblings and friends.

Organizers are currently seeking donations of new items to stock the shop’s shelves. Popular contributions include photo frames, purses, sporting goods, puzzles, pet toys, scarves, hats, toys, home decor, art and candles — but creativity is encouraged, and any thoughtful gift is welcome.

“Last year it was so heartwarming to see the joy these children experienced buying gifts for their families,” organizers shared. “For many, it was their first time getting to give something from the heart.”

In addition to gift items, donations of bubble wrap, jewelry boxes, gift bags and wrapping paper are also appreciated. Contributions should be dropped off by Wednesday, December 10, at either Gibsonton Elementary School, located at 7723 Gibsonton Dr., during school hours, or at The Bank of Tampa, located at 1217 Oakfield Dr. (c/o Julie Knurek). Donation pickups can also be arranged by calling Janet at 813-928-1868.

Volunteers are welcome to help with setup and assist students during the shopping days.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon, founded in May 1960, continues its long-standing mission to serve children and families in the community. Members meet on the first and third Thursday of each month at 8:15 a.m. at Sweet Water Grand, located across from Winthrop Plaza in Riverview.

For more information about the club and its community projects, visit www.brandonkiwanis.org.