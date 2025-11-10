Hillsborough County residents laced up their hiking boots and celebrated the start of the 10th annual Hiking Spree with a fun-filled day at Lettuce Lake Park on November 1.

Lettuce Lake Park, located at 6920 E. Fletcher Ave. in Tampa, hosted the kickoff celebration for the 2025-26 Hiking Spree from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The event featured guided hikes, nature talks and workshops, nature-based crafts, food trucks, exclusive merchandise, Hiking Spree materials and information booths from outdoor clubs and environmental groups. The event was free, though there was a $2-per-vehicle entrance fee at the park.

Each year, the Hiking Spree draws thousands of participants eager to exercise, explore the outdoors and experience nature through Hillsborough County’s many parks and preserves. The 2025-26 Hiking Spree trail list included 23 parks and preserves across the county. Participants who completed at least eight hikes earned a limited-edition patch, a medallion for a walking stick or a pet bandana. One of the hikes could be at a location of the participant’s choice not included on the official list.

The Hiking Spree runs through March 31, 2026. Registration was free at https://hcfl.gov/hiking-spree, though some parks required a small entrance fee.

The program highlights the county’s environmentally diverse sites, which range from neighborhood parks to large preserves with multiple habitats. The trails are designed to accommodate residents of all ages and abilities, with routes rated easy, moderate or strenuous. Distances vary from several miles to less than 1 mile, and several trails are accessible for wheelchair users or those with mobility needs.

Dogs were welcome on most trails, and participants were encouraged to bring their leashed pets along for the adventure.

Timed to take advantage of the area’s cooler, drier weather and peak bird-watching season, the Hiking Spree offered residents a perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. Hikers were invited to share photos from their journeys using the hashtag #TakeAHikeHC.