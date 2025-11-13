The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is bringing two nights of live entertainment to the community this November, offering both music and comedy inside its beautiful sanctuary at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

On Friday, November 14, at 7 p.m., nationally known comedian Chad Thornsberry will take the stage. Known for his “smart comedy with a dumb accent,” Thornsberry’s show combines hilarious storytelling with a down-to-earth delivery that connects instantly with audiences.

Thornsberry’s slow-paced, conversational style is the perfect backdrop for his humorous observations, often drawn from his own life — from growing up in a trailer park and working as a public school teacher to navigating marriage, kids and everyday struggles. A self-described “classic monologist” (a word he admits he had to look up after reading it in his bio), Thornsberry’s storytelling offers laugh-out-loud punchlines that have made him one of today’s most sought-after clean comedians.

His career includes appearances on the Travel Channel, BET, ESPN (as a joke writer), the NFL Network (also as a joke writer), and Dry Bar Comedy. Audiences can expect a night of relatable humor and genuine laughter as Thornsberry shares his lighthearted take on life.

One week later, on Friday, November 21, at 7 p.m., Tampa Bay’s premier horn band, Pieces of Eight, will fill the sanctuary with their energetic sound. Originally formed as a Chicago tribute band, Pieces of Eight has expanded their song list to include dance hits from the 1960s through the 1990s, featuring music by Average White Band, Huey Lewis, Peter Gabriel, Tower of Power and more.

Made up of eight seasoned musicians from across the Tampa Bay area, the group features a three-piece horn section and a high-energy rhythm section that promises to keep audiences “grooving, moving and wanting more through the night.”

Now in their fourth year together, Pieces of Eight continues to celebrate the legacy of classic horn-driven bands while entertaining audiences with familiar favorites.

Tickets for both events are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. They are available at the Pages of Life Bookstore (Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.), the church office (Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.) and online at www.sccumc.com/events.

For additional information about these and other upcoming concerts and recitals, contact Larry Hirchak, concert series coordinator, at 646-831-4008. More details about the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center can be found at www.sccumc.com.