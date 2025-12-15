Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce that 16 schools have earned the Florida Department of Education’s Purple Star School of Distinction designation for the 2025 through 2028 school years. The Purple Star program honors schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families during school transitions and throughout their K-12 experience.

“Serving military families is part of who we are as a community,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Our Purple Star schools provide dedicated points of contact, intentional transition supports, and resources that help students thrive academically and socially from day one. We’re honored to support the men and women stationed at MacDill Air Force Base and the thousands of military-connected families who call Hillsborough County home.”

Florida’s Purple Star School of Distinction designation lasts three school years and recognizes campuses that provide targeted supports for military families and students, such as clear enrollment and records transfer processes, a designated military point of contact and accessible information about school and community-based resources. The program was established by the Florida Legislature in 2021 (school designation) and expanded in 2024 to include districts; it is defined in Rule 6A-1.0999, F.A.C.

Congratulations to our schools who have earned this prestigious designation:

2025-28:

Boyette Springs Elementary School.

Collins PreK-8 School.

Dawson Elementary School.

Lennard High School.

Nelson Elementary School.

Newsome High School.

Stowers Elementary School.

2024-27:

Jule F. Sumner High School.

Lithia Springs Elementary School.

Riverview High School.

2023-26:

Bevis Elementary School.

East Bay High School.

FishHawk Creek Elementary School.

Randall Middle School.

2022-25:

Nelson Elementary School.

Newsome High School.

Stowers Elementary School.

Visit https://bit.ly/HCPS-Military-Families to see the list of our Purple Star Schools of Distinction and to learn more about our programs and resources for our military families.