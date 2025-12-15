Saint Leo University Earns Top Rankings In 2025 Military Times Best For Vets: Colleges

Saint Leo University has once again been recognized as a national leader in serving military-affiliated students, earning top placements across multiple categories in the 2025 Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges rankings. The university improved its standing in every category from 2024, reflecting its ongoing commitment to active-duty service members, veterans and military families.

“Saint Leo’s mission has always been rooted in service, and it is an honor to be recognized for our continued commitment to those who serve our country,” said Dr. Jim Burkee, university president. “We are proud to provide our student-veterans with flexible learning options, outstanding support and an educational community that believes deeply in their success.”

More information about the 2025 rankings can be found on the Military Times Best for Vets website at https://bestforvets.militarytimes.com/colleges.

WAVE Opens Online Registration

WAVE (Wild and Victorious Education) of Tampa Bay is thrilled to announce that online registration is now open at https://waveoftampabay.com/ for its highly anticipated third semester in Brandon. Families can explore over 60 in-person drop-off classes designed to foster creativity and connection. WAVE combines essential academics with more than 20 innovative electives, covering physical education, academics, performing arts and more for grades pre-K-12. This 12-week semester runs in 2026 from January 5 to March 24.

Conversational Spanish Teacher Wanted

Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Spanish language? Center 4Life Learning is looking for a volunteer Spanish teacher to lead engaging, conversational classes for adult learners. This is a wonderful opportunity to make a difference, meet new people and share your knowledge in a welcoming, supportive environment. Its 2026 Winter Semester will begin on the week of January 26, 2026, with 90-minute classes once a week for six weeks on the campus of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. The student class limit is 10. Materials will be provided. If you are interested, please contact Sue Holter, Center 4Life Learning manager, at 813-634-8607 or center4life@sccumc.com.

Holiday Roof Giveaway

RoofElite, one of Tampa Bay’s most trusted roofing specialists, is giving back to the community this holiday season with its Holiday Roof Giveaway, offering one lucky property owner a brand-new roof valued up to $25,000. RoofElite owners Mitch Bunkowske and Trey Gifford are proud to serve the Tampa Bay community, and the Holiday Roof Giveaway represents their commitment to giving back to the people who have supported their continued growth and achievement.

The giveaway is open to all commercial and residential property owners in the Tampa Bay area. Entries will be accepted through Thursday, December 25, and the winner will be drawn and announced on New Year’s Eve. Visit https://freefloridaroof.com/ to enter.