Himes Breakfast House, a Florida-born breakfast and brunch concept, celebrated for its made-from-scratch classics and guest-first hospitality, has officially launched its franchise program. The opportunity gives entrepreneurs a chance to bring a proven, profitable model to their communities — and to own a business that works around their lives, not the other way around.

Founded in 2021 by husband-and-wife team John and Jess Christen, Himes has quickly become a go-to destination across the Tampa Bay area for flavorful, Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch. Built on decades of multiunit restaurant experience, the concept combines operational efficiency, accessible start-up costs and a family-first culture to create an ownership model that prioritizes both profitability and balance.

“Deciding to franchise Himes was inspired by family and opportunity,” said co-founder John. “Early in my career, I was given the chance to take over the legacy Shells Seafood brand with the guidance of my parents and their industry peers. That experience shaped me — and now my passion is to create that same path for ambitious entrepreneurs: to give them the tools, guidance and support to build something meaningful.”

Himes provides franchisees with an approachable entry into restaurant ownership backed by comprehensive support, from site selection and buildout to training, marketing and ongoing operations. With a streamlined kitchen, limited hours and daytime-only schedule, franchisees benefit from simplified staffing and genuine work-life balance — a rarity in the restaurant world.

“The real secret to Himes isn’t just our food — it’s our people,” said Jess. “We envision our future franchisees as part of the family. With our systems, tools and support, they can build a neighborhood favorite where guests feel welcome and team members feel valued.”

As Himes expands throughout Florida and beyond, the brand continues to champion a business model that blends heart, hospitality and opportunity — one plate at a time.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Himes Breakfast House, visit https://himesfranchise.com/.

Today, Himes operates three locations across the Greater Tampa Bay area, each rooted in community and built on a culture of warmth and connection.

Himes locations operate six days a week from 7 a.m.-2 p.m., offering a streamlined model that prioritizes simplicity, efficiency, and genuine work-life balance.