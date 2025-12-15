By McKenzie Brown

Two third grade teachers at Nelson Elementary School — Kaylee Perkins and Amanda Wadsworth — decided to make this Thanksgiving season a little brighter for families in their community. They put together a service project that helped 35 families receive complete Thanksgiving meals, all handed out at the school on November 18 from 4-5 p.m. Everyone was especially grateful to JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar as well as a parent assisting this food drive by donating hams. For families who need a little help during the holidays, every little bit helps.

The whole idea started because they wanted to do something meaningful, not just for their students but for the entire community.

They said, “We felt a calling placed on our hearts to do something bigger than ourselves. Our Thanksgiving food drive became a way for us to wrap our community in love, to remind families they’re not alone and to show our students what it looks like when compassion moves us to action.”

When families showed up to pick up their boxes, you could see how much it meant to them. Many were smiling, thanking the teachers and even sharing how excited they were to have everything they needed for a real Thanksgiving dinner. Some families walked out holding the boxes like they were lifting something way more important than just groceries — almost like it was a reminder that people truly cared.

What made the whole project even more meaningful was how it impacted the students. They got to see kindness happen right in front of them, not just in a story or a lesson. It showed them that helping others doesn’t take something huge — it just takes heart. And seeing their teachers lead something like this made it easier for them to understand what compassion looks like in real life.

Even though the project was simple, just collecting food and handing it out, it created a huge sense of community. It connected families, teachers and students in a way that really reflected what the Thanksgiving season is supposed to be about. It wasn’t just about the meal; it was about giving families a moment of comfort and showing them that their community supports them.

As Perkins and Wadsworth watched families leave with their Thanksgiving boxes, the excitement and relief in the air made all the planning worth it. And even though they were the ones organizing the drive, they made it clear that the real goal was to inspire others. With just a little effort and a lot of heart, they showed how small acts can make a big difference right in your own neighborhood.

Nelson Elementary is located at 5413 Durant Rd. in Dover. For more information, call 813-651-2120 or 813-651-2124.