Cardinal Roofing is a roofing contractor company built on customer referrals and an honest work ethic. Its quality craftsmanship and small-town service are at the core of its business, which it has been providing for 30 years.

“We are here to stay, heavily involved in our community and provide our customers with honest, affordable roofing services,” said co-owner Bridget Wilson.

Cardinal roofing was started by Wilson’s father, Roger, in 1995. He grew up learning roofing from his father, James Harrison Jenkins.

“He learned with his five brothers, who all had at least one son,” Wilson said. “My father only had two daughters, and the story goes. When I was born, my mother was worried my dad would be disappointed that as I wasn’t a boy. My father’s response was, ‘There is nothing I can’t do with my daughters that my brothers can do with their sons.’ My sister and I both proved the point. I am the president of Cardinal Roofing, and my sister has her own medical clinic, Trinity Wellness on Lithia Pinecrest.”

Cardinal Roofing started as a second-generation contractor company and is now third generation.

“It’s available for my own children, if they wish, but first they have to pursue their own dreams before making the decision if this is the future they want for themselves,” Wilson said. “It’s the same courtesy my parents gave to me and my sister.





What makes Cardinal Roofing different from other roofing companies in the area is that it is completely transparent with its customers.

“Our price is our price,” Wilson said. “We don’t do add on pricing to make our prices seem lower than they are.”

Cardinal Roofing has been a part of the Brandon community for 30 years.

“We are proud of our business and honest to a fault,” Wilson said. “We support our community and invest in our veterans and students of our area. We treat everyone as if they were family and give real advice, and we don’t take advantage of anyone. We educate our customers and take the fear out of roofing, which is not common knowledge for most people.”

Keeping things local is especially important to Wilson and the team at Cardinal Roofing.

“Our community is the center of my heart,” Wilson said. “I do most of my shopping and purchases with local businesses just like mine. Going to The Green Boutique, using JF Kicks for events and just keeping our money within the local area is very important to me.”

If you would like to learn more about Cardinal Roofing or its services, you can visit its website at www.cardinalroofingfl.com or call 813-689-7663. Its office is located at 1312 Orangewalk Dr. in Brandon.