It can be said that for the Arts Council of Plant City, history repeats itself every year when it hosts its annual Tour of Homes, ‘At Home for the Holidays.’

“This year will be the Arts Council of Plant City’s 38th year of hosting this event and is attended by 200 to 300 guests,” said Arts Council of Plant City board member Marsha Passmore. “It is held on the second Sunday afternoon in December.”

Each year, the Tour of Homes offers three to four beautifully decorated homes, and occasionally a business in the Plant City community, that bring the Christmas spirit and traditions to life for the invited guests to see.

“For many who attend, this has become a treasured memory and sought-out event to kick-start their holiday season,” Passmore said. “Believe it or not, the reputation of the tour is so recognized in Plant City that homeowners sometimes ask to be on the tour.”

“We are fortunate to put homeowners on a waiting list for future tours that may not be ready for the current tour but would like to do it in the future,” Passmore said.

The tour is by invitation only, and this is to be sure that the council knows its guests are reputable and only there for the purpose of enhancing their Christmas holidays.





“If someone is interested in attending, they can contact the organization, and we can guide them through how to get on the invitation list,” Passmore said. “Of course, if it is someone we know or know of, we are happy to add their names to our guest list.”

The Tour of Homes has earned the trust of the community that their time will be well spent and the homes or business will be decorated to reflect the families’ most treasured features of their homes, as well as keepsakes that, in many instances, have been passed down from one generation to the next.





“Each homeowner is asked to tastefully decorate their homes in the style that represents the family and their likes,” Passmore said, “such as themed Christmas trees, something in the home that may be singled out that has special meaning or a host of memories that has made the family comfortable to share it with their guests.”

Monies raised from the event are used to give scholarships to four Plant City graduating seniors to continue their education in the arts.

“Every dollar is put back into the Plant City community for the various art projects hosted by the Arts Council,” Passmore said.

If you would like to learn more about the Arts Council of Plant City, you can contact Passmore at mappmore@msn.com.