West Florida Flames, a soccer club in Brandon, has introduced its new Girls Youth Developmental Program. Throughout eight weeks, players are trained by qualified coaches to develop their soccer skills and find their love for the sport.

This free program allows young athletes, between the ages of 4-8, in the community to reach their maximum potential, in hopes of funneling to the girls academy.

The training is designed to align with the physical, cognitive and emotional development of each player. In this age-appropriate curriculum, younger players focus on developing solid soccer fundamentals, while older players are exposed to higher-level technical training.

“The West Florida Flames Youth Developmental Program is more than a training ground; it’s a place where passion is nurtured, skills are sharpened and youth athletes discover what they’re capable of,” said Tayla Duffy, founder and head coach of the program.

Duffy, originally from England, played collegiate soccer in the U.S. at both Daytona State College and Rollins College. Competing at a high level, she was honored with many player awards to recognize her soccer talent.

In being the head of this program, Duffy has made it a priority to set a new standard for what youth soccer can be by empowering the next generation of athletes.

“I’ve worked to create an environment where every young player, regardless of background or financial means, has access to quality coaching and a safe place to grow,” said Duffy.

The program was founded in March and started this past fall with a good initial turnout. The athletes showed improvement in their skills and confidence, along with transitioning into higher-level competitive teams at the club.

If you are interested in this program, you can sign your athlete up for the upcoming spring term using this link: http://system.gotsport.com/programs/541154F22?reg_role=player.