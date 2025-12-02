The excitement is mounting. Which holiday decorations from an entire walk-in closet will I select to showcase this year? The purpose of a walk-in closet is that you can walk in, determine what you want to display or who may receive your priceless decorations. Most people enjoy holidays, but not all. If you are one of the disinclined, you can still consider involving yourself and others in an activity or two below that can benefit you and others.

Purchase or dig up one of your favorite landscape plants and repot it for a friend. It helps to include plant care details, such as sun or shade, water, soil and fertilizer.

Purchase a holiday plant — a Christmas cactus or small Christmas tree to decorate a table. Amaryllis adds a huge pop of color in groups of 10 or more. Gardenia has beautiful, fragrant white flowers and can reach a height of 4-8 feet. Paperwhite narcissus should be placed in a cool, dark room until shoot growth occurs. Rosemary topiary is a great scented gift for cooks and gardeners. It can reach 80 feet when mature.

I was fortunate to have a friend who gave me homemade holiday ornaments for many years. I think of her fondly every time I walk by that tree.

Offer a service to friends who need help or don’t have the inclination to complete. They may need a ride to an appointment or help with pruning a shrub, weeding a landscape bed or decorating their holiday tree. Consider gifting plants that are easy to propagate, such as bromeliads and African violets.

Spend time with friends who you see on rare occasions. Go to see them or invite them to come to your home. Do something fun together. That could be taking a walk, making cookies, decorating a tree, hanging stockings or collecting pinecones for a basket. Walking a trail or around the block is good exercise. It’s even more fun accompanied by a friend or relative. Fresh air is always a plus.

Contact Lynn Barber at labarber@ufl.edu.