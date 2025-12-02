Rosemary Leathers, a beloved figure in the Brandon community and a lifelong Tampa native, celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday, November 28, marking a lifetime of service, friendship and heartfelt connection.

Leathers retired in 1997 after 31 years as a guidance counselor at Brandon High School, where she was known not only for her professional dedication but also for her deep personal investment in the lives of students and staff. Her career began 20 years previous as an elementary teacher in Hillsborough County, and she maintained lifelong friendships with colleagues from every stop along her educational journey.

“The dates and career achievements of Rosemary are certainly important, but what distinguishes Rosemary from most others is her absolute joy for being with and enjoying the company of other people,” said her brother, Mike Hurley. “Rosemary could recite the personal aspects of a friend or associate’s life better than any rendering that a hired newspaper journalist might produce.”

After retiring from education, Leathers continued her commitment to service by volunteering for more than 20 years at Life’s Treasure Hospice Thrift Store in Brandon. Her presence there has been a source of comfort and warmth to both customers and staff.

According to close friend Perri Blackmer, Leathers lives a life of service and fulfillment.

“I think she would say that the secret to a long, healthy life is lots of time with family and friends — in person, on the phone, playing games, doing jigsaw puzzles, shopping,” said Blackmer. “She regularly gives from the heart. Giving should be her middle name.”

Known for her legendary ‘phone time,’ Leathers has kept personal connections alive through countless conversations. Her ability to recall and celebrate the personal stories of others has made her a fixture at weddings, birthdays and especially funerals, where her heartfelt tributes have touched many.

“Rosemary was better at ‘personal connection’ moments than anyone I’ve ever known,” said Hurley. “At moments when many of us might be tongue-tied, Rosemary shined.”

A special tribute from family friends Bobby, Mary Anne and Anne-Marie also shows Leathers’ lifelong impact on others.

“Rosemary has been a part of our family’s life since 1962. Some of her greatest accomplishments are her family and her ability to identify with people of all persuasions through her genuine caring of others. Somehow, she has the ability to make everyone she meets feel special. Her joy, enthusiasm, generosity and perseverance are limitless.”

Leathers celebrated her special birthday with her family, including her two daughters, Tammy and Coco, as well as her six grandchildren.