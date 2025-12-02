Beth Israel, The Jewish Congregation of Sun City Center, is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a festive community gala on January 31, 2026. The milestone event will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.





The evening will feature a catered dinner, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. Entertainment will be provided by the popular Riverside Jukebox Band, known for their upbeat mix of favorite dance hits. Tickets are $60 per person, which includes dinner and one drink; additional beverages will be available for purchase. The deadline for buying tickets is January 16, 2026.

As part of the celebration, Beth Israel will also publish an 8.5-by-11-inch anniversary celebration souvenir book filled with historical photographs and reflections on the congregation’s five decades of serving Hillsborough County’s SouthShore area. Local businesses, supporters and community members are invited to purchase ads in the publication, sponsor the event or contribute items to the silent auction.





Founded in 1975 by 13 individuals who gathered in one another’s homes for Friday night services, Beth Israel was first guided by Rabbi Adolf Feinberg, Ph.D., a retired U.S. Army chaplain. Over the years, services were hosted in various locations and led by both clergy and dedicated lay leaders. The congregation’s permanent building was completed and dedicated on February 26, 1988, with several renovations and expansions since then.

Today, Beth Israel is a thriving Reform congregation of 285 members led by Rabbi Phil Cohen, Ph.D. Rooted in Jewish values and committed to creativity, community and inclusion, the synagogue welcomes interfaith families, Jews by choice, individuals from all Jewish backgrounds and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Its newly renovated facilities host a variety of public programs, Erev Shabbat services each Friday at 7:30 p.m. and monthly meet and greet gatherings on the third Friday at 6:45 p.m.





For more information about the gala, ticket purchases, celebration book ads, sponsorship opportunities or silent auction donations, contact Mark Molitch at galachair@jcscc.org or Jeff Ackerman at treasurer@jcscc.org.

Beth Israel, The Jewish Congregation of Sun City Center, is located at 1115 Del Webb Blvd. E. in Sun City Center. For more information, visit https://jcscc.org/.