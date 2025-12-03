After seven years and more than 7,000 job applications without a single offer, SouthShore resident Scott Louis Thomas decided it was time to rewrite his own story. Today, the 66-year-old — known around town as ‘Captain Sparkles’ — is celebrating the release of two fast-rising humor books, Cruising Hacks: Know Before You Go! and Florida Hacks: Know Before You Go… to Florida and RETIREMENT HACKS Know Before You Go! The titles mark the launch of his new KBYG (Know Before You Go) book series.

Thomas’ path to authorship began not with inspiration but with exhaustion. After spending thousands of hours applying for jobs and receiving what he jokingly calls a “wallpaper of rejections,” he reached a turning point. The experience moved him to write a poem that captures the frustration of modern-day job seeking, where human applicants often find themselves competing with algorithms and automated screening systems.

Rather than give up, Thomas embraced the very technology he once felt overshadowed by. Over the past year, he taught himself the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, digital publishing and graphic design. In just three months, he wrote, designed, and produced both books entirely on his own.

“I realized I could either keep waiting for someone to hire me — or hire myself,” Thomas said. “Learning AI gave me a new way to create, laugh and inspire others. It helped me brainstorm, edit and even design the book covers. It’s the future, and I decided to be part of it.”

His new books blend laugh-out-loud humor with genuine travel advice, offering what early readers describe as “Dave Barry meets the Florida Chamber of Commerce.” Cruising Hacks and Florida Hacks are available now on Amazon in paperback, hardcover and e-book editions.

Thomas’ reinvention has already become a source of encouragement for fellow baby boomers navigating a rapidly changing job market. Through humor, technology and sheer persistence, he hopes his story inspires others to take a second look at what’s possible later in life.

“You’re never too old to learn something new — or to laugh your way into a brand-new chapter,” he said.

For interviews, review copies or photos, contact scottapollo@gmail.com or 813-447-8194.

About the Author

Scott ‘Sparkles’ Thomas has held roles ranging from Fortune 50 director and restaurateur to fitness enthusiast, hockey player, amateur comedian and cruise aficionado. After nearly four decades in corporate life, he now channels his experience into humorous, high-energy travel guides that help readers navigate life with practicality and laughter. He lives in Tampa Bay with his Labrador, Senator.