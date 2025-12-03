Gabbie Noyes, an 11th grade Girl Scout from Troop 33101 (Lourdes M. Reyes, troop leader) and a student at Riverview High School, has taken on one of the most meaningful topics of our time — combating antisemitism through education — with her Girl Scout Gold Award project, The Butterfly Effect.

Noyes, who is deeply connected to her troop and known for her leadership and compassion, is one of ‘my girls,’ a testament to her longtime dedication to Girl Scouts and service.

The project aims to teach younger generations how to recognize and respond to antisemitism while honoring the memory of Holocaust victims through empathy, awareness and action. Inspired by the idea that small actions can create big change, The Butterfly Effect encourages youth to stand up against hate and become Upstanders in their communities.

About the Project

The centerpiece of Noyes’ project is an interactive and educational display.

In October, Noyes hosted ‘Spreading the Butterfly Effect’ at the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg. The event featured an educational program for children ages 7-12 that explored antisemitism as a form of bullying, empowering kids to be Upstanders while learning Holocaust history. After the workshop, attendees visited the museum’s new butterfly garden to reflect on how even small acts of understanding can reduce the spread of hate.

“My goal for The Butterfly Effect is to help younger generations understand what antisemitism is — and how they can prevent it through empathy, education and action,” said Noyes. “When we learn from history, we make it less likely to repeat.”

Online and Community Outreach

The project continues to reach audiences through its Instagram page, @thebutterflyeffect10723, which shares educational content, event highlights and resources from the Florida Holocaust Museum and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

A companion website, https://thebutterflyeffect79.wixsite.com/the-butterfly-effect, provides additional materials, Holocaust history, and links to partner organizations including www.adl.org and www.standuptojewishhate.org.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn. It recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who lead sustainable, measurable projects that create lasting change in their communities. Gold Award projects require a minimum of 80 hours of planning and implementation.

Support the Movement

To learn more about The Butterfly Effect and how to take action against antisemitism, visit www.thefhm.org/event/spreading-the-butterfly-effect, follow @thebutterflyeffect10723 or join @StandUpToJewishHate | #StandUpToJewishHate.