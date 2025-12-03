Annette Kirk, an Army veteran and Valrico resident, is the 2025-26 national president of American Gold Star Mothers. American Gold Star Mothers is a national nonprofit organization of mothers whose sons and daughters died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The mission of the organization is to find strength in the fellowship of other Gold Star mothers who strive to keep the memory of their sons and daughters alive by working to help veterans, those currently serving in the military, their families and their communities.

Kirk connected with American Gold Star Mothers soon after her son, Army Pfc. Paul Cuzzupe II, a combat medic, was killed by an improvised explosive device on August 8, 2010, in Afghanistan. Kirk began volunteering with the Tampa Bay chapter in 2013.

Kirk, an active member of the Hillsborough County Veterans Council, chaired the committees to build the Gulf War Memorial and the Afghanistan Memorial at Veterans Memorial Park in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Veterans Council awards local high school JROTC students certificates for their outstanding leadership abilities. Kirk hands out the certificates at Armwood High School. Paul attended Armwood and was in the JROTC there.

As one of her initiatives, Kirk is bringing the program to the national Gold Star Mothers organization.

“Soon the members of Gold Star Mothers will be able to hand out certificates to their local JROTC students in the name of American Gold Star Mothers, promoting youth, leadership, patriotism and overall Americanism, which is following in our mission,” Kirk said.

Gold Star Mothers Department of Florida/Puerto Rico President Lorrie Fleming said Kirk is an outstanding national president because she has great leadership skills and a big heart for the Gold Star moms and veterans.

“She is someone who is very passionate about our country and the service we do for our veterans. When she is at an event, I know she is representing her son and all of our children,” Fleming said.

As national president, Kirk is focused on service and growth. Her motto for the year is “Grow with grace,” a nod to founder Grace Darling Seibold and for members to give themselves grace.

“We grow to serve in honor of our children,” Kirk said. “It is because of Paul that I am here, and I try to make him proud.”

For more information about American Gold Star Mothers, visit www.americangoldstarmothers.org.