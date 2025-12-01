Custom Cleanups Continues Supporting Cancer Patients

Jacky Costello, founder and owner of Custom Cleanups LLC, continues to turn her personal journey of survival into a mission of service. Through her ongoing partnership with the nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason, Costello and her team donate free professional house cleanings to cancer patients across the Greater Tampa Bay area.

Since 2016, Custom Cleanups has gifted more than 115 patients with cleanings valued at over $34,000, offering peace of mind and relief during some of life’s hardest moments. Cleaning for a Reason partners with more than 1,400 residential cleaners throughout the United States and Canada to offer free house cleaning to any household battling cancer. In 2017, Cleaning for a Reason was adopted by ISSA Charities, the charitable arm of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association.

To apply for services, join as a cleaning partner or support the work of Cleaning for a Reason, visit https://cleaningforareason.org/.

Holiday Toy Drive At Giddings Law Group

Giddings Law Group, located at 519 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. B, in Brandon, is hosting a holiday toy drive on Saturday, December 20, from 1-4 p.m. This will be fun event for all the family to attend with activities and free pictures with Santa, even for your pets. Please donate an unwrapped toy for a chance to win a prize. All toys will be donated to the San Jose Mission. Parking is available at Care Animal Hospital, next door to Giddings Law Group.

Christmas Olympics Charity Fundraiser

Popular bar and restaurant JF Kicks, located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, is hosting a Christmas Olympics-themed fundraiser event for local charity A1 Opportunities. The event will take place on Friday, December 5, starting at 6 p.m. The evening will be filled with festive fun and friendly competition, including a best-festive-dressed prize. Isaiah Chavez from 101.5 VIBE and 102.5 The Bone will be the MC and Big Willie will be the DJ for the evening, with karaoke starting at 9 p.m. A1 Opportunities provides outreach and supportive services for people in need. Programs include transitional housing and educational programs.

Tickets for the event are available by calling 813-313-9943 or online at info@a1opportunities.org. They are $50 and include a drink and buffet-style meal.

WAVE Opens Online Registration

WAVE (Wild and Victorious Education) of Tampa Bay is thrilled to announce that online registration is now open at https://waveoftampabay.com/ for its highly anticipated third semester in Brandon. Families can explore over 60 in-person drop-off classes designed to foster creativity and connection. WAVE combines essential academics with more than 20 innovative electives, covering physical education, academics, performing arts and more for grades pre-K-12. This 12-week semester runs in 2026 from January 5 to March 24.

Grief Event Presented By Sun City Center Funeral Home

While the world celebrates, some hearts are quietly breaking. In support of those, Sun City Center Funeral Home presents Healing Through the Holidays, a grief gathering event. If the holidays feel heavy this year, if you’re missing someone, or carrying something unspoken or if you just want to be somewhere that doesn’t expect you to be ‘cheerful’ or ‘fine,’ then this space is for you.

This gathering offers a soft, safe space where you don’t have to pretend. You don’t have to speak. You don’t have to smile. You just get to be.

Healing Through the Holidays is a circle of compassion, a place to honor grief, hold space for one another and let your heart breathe.

The event will take place at Sun City Center Funeral Home, located at 1851 Rickenbacker Dr. in Sun City Center, on Thursday, December 11, from 3-4:30 p.m. and will be facilitated by Terri Chaplin, a certified grief companion. Come as you are. Everyone is welcome there.

This isn’t a workshop. It’s not a lecture. It’s a gentle space to sit, to breathe, to remember and to feel however you need to feel.

Raptor Center Of Tampa Bay Holiday Party And Fundraiser

Join the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay (RCTB) for its seventh annual holiday party and fundraiser, featuring live music by Greg Pinney, food, cash bar and raffles. Your ticket helps fund the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay’s education efforts and the rehabilitation of local Florida wildlife.

RCTB takes in over 1,000 birds and animals yearly. The nonprofit consists of volunteers, a state and federally permitted rehabber and conservation advocates, and it is fully funded by generous donations from community members.

The event will be held on Saturday, December 13, 6:30-10 p.m., at American Legion Auxiliary Unit 148, located at 7240 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview. Tickets for the event are $25 online and $30 at the door. Purchase tickets at www.raptorcenteroftampabay.org.