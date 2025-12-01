By McKenzie Brown

The Tampa Brass Band (TBB), the premier British-style brass ensemble in the Tampa Bay region, invites audiences to its festive Christmas Favorites concert on Friday, December 5. Following a successful kickoff to the season with Brass Without Borders, which showcased music from around the globe, the band now turns its attention to holiday classics that capture the warmth and spirit of the season.

Established in 2019, TBB brings together skilled brass and percussion professionals, music educators and passionate musicians from across the Gulf Coast of Florida. The ensemble delivers dynamic performances ranging from traditional British brass band repertoire to orchestral arrangements and popular favorites. Beyond concerts, TBB actively engages in educational outreach, supporting local music programs and helping students refine their performance skills. In 2022, the band made its competitive debut at the North American Brass Band Association (NABBA) Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, and has continued to participate annually.

For many performers, TBB has become a meaningful artistic home.

Brett Williams, a B♭ bass player, shared, “I’m so grateful to have found this incredible group of musicians from across the Tampa Bay area. Being part of the Tampa Brass Band has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I’ve loved every moment of rehearsing, preparing, performing and competing together at the NABBA Championships over the past three years. It’s an honor to make music with such talented people.”

As a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, TBB is dedicated to promoting the British brass band tradition while serving as an educational platform for young musicians. The ensemble features a full brass complement — including cornets, horns, baritones, trombones, euphoniums and basses — supported by a versatile percussion section.

Music Director Ross Holcombe leads the ensemble with a distinguished career as an associate principal trombonist of The Florida Orchestra and a faculty member at the University of South Florida. His experience includes positions with the Santa Fe Opera, Spokane Symphony and Vermont Symphony Orchestra, along with appearances as a soloist with ensembles such as The Florida Orchestra and the New England Conservatory Symphonic Winds.

The Christmas Favorites concert promises an evening of familiar melodies, festive celebrations and the signature TBB energy and artistry. Tampa audiences can look forward to a performance that highlights the ensemble’s musical excellence and its mission to inspire the next generation of brass and percussion players.