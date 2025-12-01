Spencer Glen, one of the newest communities in the Riverview area, is redefining modern living with a design philosophy rooted in flexibility, functionality and connection. Developed by Pulte Homes, the neighborhood reflects a forward-thinking approach to residential life.

“Spencer Glen stands out because it was thoughtfully designed for how families live today — and how they’ll live tomorrow,” said Brittany Young, senior marketing coordinator for the West Florida Division. “The community blends Pulte’s signature quality with modern functionality, offering an intimate neighborhood feel while still being close to everything residents love.”

The homes feature flexible, open-concept layouts and adaptable spaces, aligning with Pulte’s mission to elevate everyday life. Streetscapes are carefully planned, and homes are built to high standards of design and energy efficiency.

“Our vision has always been about creating communities that elevate everyday life, and Spencer Glen reflects that with convenient access, beautifully planned streetscapes and homes built to the highest standards of design and efficiency,” said Young.

Among the most popular innovations are the AllGen Floor Plans, which cater to multigenerational households.

“Our AllGen Floor Plans were inspired by the increasing need for flexible living arrangements,” said Young. “More families today are bringing generations together under one roof — whether to support aging parents, provide private space for adult children or simply create a more connected, supportive household.”

These designs include a private suite with its own living area, bedroom, bathroom and optional kitchenette.

“Buyers love the privacy and independence these suites offer while still allowing loved ones to stay close,” Young added. Spencer Glen also boasts resort-style amenities that enhance the community’s lifestyle appeal. “Residents are thrilled about the new resort-style clubhouse — it truly feels like a private retreat right inside the community,” Young said.

Features include a sparkling pool, outdoor lounge areas and green spaces that encourage recreation and neighborly connection. Pulte Homes takes pride in understanding what Tampa Bay buyers value most: flexible home designs, energy efficiency, modern technology and communities that enhance daily living.

“Today’s homebuyers want more than a house — they want confidence in who they’re building with and clarity throughout the process,” said Young.

Currently, Spencer Glen is offering limited-time savings on select quick move-in homes and closing-cost incentives through Pulte Mortgage. Visit www.pulte.com or call 813-547-5010. The model homes are located at 13716 Sunlight Meadow Dr. in Riverview, right off Simmons Loop.