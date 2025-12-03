Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon will deliver 45 turkeys and 100 cans of cranberry sauce to the food bank at Brandon Christian Church on Friday morning, continuing a long tradition of helping feed local families during the Thanksgiving season. Volunteers will meet at the temple at 8:30 a.m. to load the donated food into pickup trucks before presenting it to food bank leaders for distribution.

The effort came together quickly after Meral Ginsburg, who has long coordinated partnerships between Beth Shalom, Brandon Christian Church and Our Faith Family Church, alerted the congregation that the food bank was facing a severe shortage.

“More people are needing help than ever before,” she told Neil Spindel, who immediately put out a call for donations.

The project also carries a special meaning this year. The fundraiser brought in more money than needed for the Thanksgiving drive, prompting Beth Shalom to create a new charitable initiative honoring longtime congregant Stephen Michael Feldman, who passed away two years ago. Feldman was deeply committed to food relief and was a driving force behind the congregation’s partnership with the Brandon Christian Church food bank.

The new Stephen Michael Feldman Hunger Relief Fund will convert the remaining Thanksgiving donations into an ongoing source of support for the food bank and other local hunger-relief efforts. The volunteer-run fund will direct 100 percent of contributions toward food and essential health and hygiene items for families in need.

“This first delivery of turkeys will be the inaugural activity of the new fund,” Spindel said. “We’re excited to continue raising money so that we can make regular donations throughout the year in Steve’s memory.”

The three congregations — Beth Shalom, Brandon Christian Church and Our Faith Family Church, which operates within Beth Shalom’s facility — have worked closely together for years to support the food bank. With this year’s expanded effort, Beth Shalom hopes to strengthen that partnership even further.

“After suffering a stroke, a gentleman came to us seeking help with daily meals. He was overwhelmed, uncertain about the holiday ahead. Today, he left with everything needed for a complete Thanksgiving dinner,” said Pastor Edd Kostelnick of Our Faith Family Church.

For information on donating to the Stephen Michael Feldman Hunger Relief Fund, email admin@bethshalombrandon.org.

Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon is a warm, inclusive Reform synagogue serving the Greater Brandon area. The temple is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon and can be reached at 813-681- 6547 or https://bethshalombrandon.org/.