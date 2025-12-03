Summerfield Crossings Elementary School media specialist Amber Daniels is gaining national attention for her innovative vision to reimagine the school’s library media center. Daniels was recently named one of only 12 finalists across the country in KI’s fourth annual K-12 Classroom Furniture Giveaway — a distinction that places her among the top library and classroom designers nationwide.

Daniels competed in the program’s ‘Libraries’ category with a 3D rendering and video outlining her dream for a flexible, student-centered media center designed to support collaboration, inclusion and student well-being. Although she was not selected as one of the four national winners, Daniels said her plans for Summerfield’s library are moving forward — one step at a time.

“This redesigned library media center would mean so much for our students,” Daniels said in materials submitted for the competition.

Her proposal included adaptable workspaces, calming areas for sensory needs and furniture that encourages group learning as well as independent exploration.

The KI Classroom Furniture Giveaway, now in its fourth year, will award four educators $50,000 each in KI furniture to transform their learning spaces.

“We were truly inspired by the thoughtfulness and quality of this year’s entries,” said Bryan Ballegeer, KI’s vice president of education markets. “Teachers deeply understand what their students need to succeed, and we are proud to help bring those visions to life by creating classrooms that inspire learning and support both students and educators.”

While Daniels didn’t take home the prize, her recognition as a national finalist underscores both her creativity and her commitment to the students of Summerfield Crossings Elementary. Most importantly, she remains determined to bring her design to life.

With Summerfield’s growing student population and increasing need for modern, flexible learning environments, Daniels hopes the community will see the value in her vision. Local businesses and supporters may have an opportunity to help move the project forward — donations or partnerships could turn elements of her proposed design into reality for thousands of young learners.

This year’s contest drew more than 550 submissions from teachers nationwide. Two other Florida educators — Brandon Caraway of Ocala and Kimberly Harrison of Orlando — were also named finalists.

For Daniels, the experience affirmed the importance of modern spaces that support today’s students. And even without the $50,000 prize, she’s determined to keep planning and building toward the media center she knows her students deserve.

If local partners are interested in helping support enhancements to Summerfield’s media center, contact the school directly for information on needs and opportunities. The school is located at 11050 Fairway Meadow Dr. in Riverview. For more information, call 813-672-5621.