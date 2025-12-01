By Logan Walz

FishHawk local and Newsome High School graduate Maya Idiculla is making her hometown proud as she takes on her newest leadership role as the University of Florida (UF) Student Senate president. Maya, who is a senior at UF, began her leadership journey in the FishHawk community. She attended Bevis Elementary School, Randall Middle School and Newsome High School, where she served four years on class council and participated in student government. Those early experiences helped shape her interest in advocacy and public service.

“I’ve always known I wanted to work in public policy and government, and UF’s student government perfectly mirrors that world,” Idiculla said. “My time at Newsome really sparked my passion for leadership and advocacy. It taught me how rewarding it is to represent others and create meaningful change.”

As senate president, Idiculla oversees initiatives aimed at improving campus life and strengthening student engagement. Her priorities include fostering an inclusive and approachable environment where every student feels comfortable getting involved. She is currently working on two new initiatives: a Nighttime Safety Walk through UF’s Safety Agency and a Dorm Swamp Swap program, which will allow students to trade unused dorm furniture or supplies to promote sustainability and accessibility.

During her time at UF, Idiculla has held several key roles, including budget and appropriations chairwoman, where she helped allocate $23.4 million to university programs. She said the experience taught her the importance of collaboration and empowering others through leadership.

“It’s deeply meaningful to serve as a role model for other girls of color, especially as the first South Asian woman to serve as senate president at UF,” Idiculla said. “Representation matters, and I’m proud to be part of that progress.”

Her advice to current Newsome students is simple: Focus on your own journey.

“Stop comparing yourself to others,” she said. “Say yes to opportunities that excite you and trust that your experiences will shape your path.”

For more information about the University of Florida student government, visit https://sg.ufl.edu/branches/legislative/.