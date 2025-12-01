By Superintendent Van Ayres

Big changes are coming to Plant City — and they’re all about opportunity. This fall, a brand-new technical college will open at 1690 E. Park Rd. in Plant City, giving Hillsborough County residents a fast track to careers in high-demand fields.

The college is designed with one goal in mind: helping people move quickly from classroom to career. Programs like welding, HVAC, building construction and industrial electricity certification can be completed in about a year. That means students can start earning sooner, without the long wait of a traditional degree.

And it’s not just for adults. In the future, high school students will have the chance to dual-enroll, learning alongside adults and gaining hands-on experience that employers value. It’s a first for Hillsborough County Public Schools — and a game changer for families who want options beyond the traditional college route.

Why does this matter? Florida has thousands of open jobs in skilled trades, and employers are eager to hire. This new center connects those dots — training local talent for local jobs. It’s practical, affordable, and built for the real world.





The campus itself is impressive: two buildings, 52,000 square feet and room for 900 students, all equipped with state-of-the-art labs and tools. But the real story is what happens inside — people learning skills that lead to stability, better pay and brighter futures.

The college will proudly carry the name of former Plant City Mayor Rick Lott, who helped champion the idea and continues to embrace what it means for the community: a chance for anyone willing to learn a trade to build a better life.

Whether you’re a recent graduate, a parent looking for a new career or someone ready to learn a skill, this college offers a fresh start. It’s more than a school; it’s a launchpad for Plant City’s workforce and a boost for the entire community.

Visit https://bit.ly/HCPS-CareerTechEd to learn about our career technical and adult education programs across the district.