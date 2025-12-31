By McKenzie Brown

Sweers Pool Service is a locally owned business dedicated to keeping pools safe, clean, and enjoyable for families throughout Hillsborough County. Founded by Valrico native Alan Sweers, the company is built on the belief that every pool is different—and deserves individualized care based on its specific needs.

Serving communities including Lithia, Valrico, Brandon, Riverview, Bloomingdale, and FishHawk, Sweers Pool Service offers reliable weekday service with a strong focus on water safety, consistency, and customer education. Alan and his team work closely with pool owners to help them understand proper pool care, ensuring long-term health of both the pool and the people who use it.

Sweers Pool Service provides a full range of professional maintenance services, including comprehensive water testing to balance pH, chlorine, and alkalinity levels. Regular skimming and vacuuming remove surface debris and clean the pool floor, while brushing walls and steps helps prevent algae buildup and keeps pools looking their best. The team also cleans and inspects filters to maintain optimal circulation, along with routine equipment inspections of pumps and heaters to ensure everything runs efficiently.

Alan Sweers’ passion for pool care started early. He began cleaning pools in his early 20s, working in the industry for five years. Pool service was his first job, and it laid the foundation for a strong work ethic and hands-on expertise. After later working as a bartender and server, Alan found himself at a crossroads during the 2020 shutdowns. Looking for a new direction, he returned to what he knew best — pool service — with a renewed purpose.

Determined to serve his community, Alan attended “pool school,” earned his certification as a Certified Pool Operator, and officially launched Sweers Pool Service in 2021. Today, his business continues to grow, driven by experience, integrity, and a genuine commitment to quality service. Sweers likes to go by the slogan, “I’m not the cheapest, I’m not the most expensive, but I am the best.”

For dependable, knowledgeable pool care, Sweers Pool Service stands by its promise to deliver the best—every pool, every visit. They serve Hillsborough County, Florida with weekday service available. To schedule an appointment, call 813-293-6236 or email them at sweerspoolservice@gmail.com.