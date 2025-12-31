One Hope United proudly announced the opening of its first Hope House in Riverview, marking the organization’s 10th Hope House in Florida and furthering its commitment to providing youth in foster care with the stability and support they deserve. Each home serves four teens aged 13-17, many of whom are high acuity, in a family-like setting that focuses on healing and personal growth.

Community members, local partners, and media attended today’s open house celebration to tour the new Hope House and meet the team behind this transformative model of care. The event also drew support from Michele Rayner of the Florida House of Representatives; Terri Balliet, CEO of Children’s Network of Hillsborough County; and Michael Rogenmoser from Representative Alvarez’s office, who were present to recognize the significance of expanding this model of care in Hillsborough County.

“I’ve worked a lot in the foster care system. My mother was also a social worker, and this was what she cared most about: making sure kids were protected. She believed that even if a child started off with a hand that wasn’t so great, they deserved the resources and support to build a better one. When I learned there was a Hope House in Pinellas Park and now in Riverview, I knew I wanted to do anything I could to be helpful,” said Michele Rayner, Florida House of Representatives.

Hope Houses stand apart by focusing on:

A true home environment: Caring Hope House foster parents live with the youth, providing the structure and stability of a family setting. Youth care workers — who are closer in age — offer mentorship, academic support, and life skills training.

Therapeutic healing: On-site therapists help youth understand their trauma, identify triggers, and develop healthy coping mechanisms through creative outlets like music, art, and gardening.

Empowerment and future preparation: Teens make meaningful choices about their personal space, goals, and daily lives. They also receive hands-on support in essential skills such as resume building, job applications, and financial literacy.

About One Hope United

One Hope United (OHU) is a nonprofit providing early childhood education, child and family services, behavioral and mental health resources, and residential programs for 130 years. OHU proudly serves over 10,000 children and families each year across Illinois and Florida. Through evidence-based and trauma-informed practices, OHU empowers children and families to see and create a future where, regardless of their past, they can reach their full potential.

Learn more at https://onehopeunited.org/.