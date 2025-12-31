The American Cancer Society (ACS) has announced that the 2026 Relay For Life of Greater Tampa Bay will return to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, March 7, from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m., continuing one of the region’s most meaningful annual traditions. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) has been named the presenting sponsor for the overnight event, which brings together survivors, caregivers, families, schools and businesses in the fight against cancer.

Relay For Life is known as a family-centered, community-driven experience that celebrates cancer survivors, honors caregivers, remembers loved ones and rallies the community to fight back against every cancer. Tampa Bay has emerged as a national leader in the movement, finishing third in the nation last year and earning recognition as the 2025 ACS Southeast Region’s Relay For Life Event of the Year for its community impact, volunteer engagement and fundraising success.

The 2025 event demonstrated the strength of local support, with 206 teams, 3,265 participants and more than 100 Tampa Bay-area schools taking part. Together, they raised $632,040 to support survivors, families and lifesaving cancer research. Organizers are now building on that momentum for 2026, with 121 teams already registered, more than 1,000 participants committed and more than $150,000 raised toward a $650,000 goal.

“Relay For Life is where Tampa Bay comes together for hope,” said Shelly Hollingsworth, Relay For Life of Greater Tampa Bay Executive Ambassador Chair. “It’s not just an event — it’s families camping out overnight, students showing up in huge numbers, survivors taking a victory lap, caregivers receiving the recognition they deserve, and an entire community lighting the stadium with luminarias for love and remembrance. We’re grateful to Ultimate Medical Academy for stepping forward to help elevate this lifesaving movement across Tampa Bay.”

The overnight event will once again feature Relay For Life’s four signature elements: a Survivor Celebration, Caregiver Celebration, Luminaria Ceremony and the Fight Back Together call to action.

Ultimate Medical Academy, an accredited nonprofit educational institution focused on training healthcare professionals, said its sponsorship reflects a shared commitment to compassion and service.

“We are honored to serve as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2026 Relay For Life of Greater Tampa Bay,” said April Neumann, EVP of Workforce Transformation at UMA. “Our learners enter the healthcare field to make a difference in people’s lives, and Relay represents that same spirit of compassion and service. We’re proud to stand with the American Cancer Society and with every family touched by cancer.”

Community members are encouraged to participate by forming teams or registering at relayforlife.org/tampabayfl.