By Superintendent Van Ayres

As we begin a new semester and a new year, I’m reminded of what makes Hillsborough County Public Schools strong: the determination of our students, the unwavering dedication of our employees and a community that believes every child deserves an exceptional education.

Across the nation, public education is transforming to open doors to new opportunities for today’s students and tomorrow’s leaders. Here in Hillsborough County, we see this moment as a chance to innovate, grow and strengthen what we do best, empowering every student to succeed. Through every change, one thing remains unwavering: our commitment to keeping students at the center of all we do.

When I visit campuses, I see so much to be excited about. Classrooms buzzing with creativity. Labs full of handson learning. Career training spaces where students are gaining realworld skills and earning industry credentials. Everywhere I go, students are pushing themselves, lifting one another up and discovering talents they didn’t even know they had. And behind them are the incredible teachers, principals and staff who encourage, inspire and support them every single day.

In this school district, we stay grounded in what matters: great instruction, welcoming schools and the supports students need to thrive. We’re committed to high expectations and to creating pathways that prepare students for bright futures — whether that’s college, a career or military service.

And we’re not alone in doing this work. Families, volunteers, mentors, business partners and neighbors across Hillsborough County are stepping up to help students succeed. Their energy and generosity make our schools stronger, and we’re grateful for every bit of support they give.

As we look ahead to the new year, I want to thank every student, family and employee for the hard work and heart you have brought to this school year. Together, we will continue moving forward — focused, determined and united around what matters most: student success.

On behalf of Hillsborough County Public Schools, I wish you a happy, healthy and successful new year.

To learn more about the programs, resources and pathways we offer all students, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.