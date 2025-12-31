DELIGHT — Women Of Hope Conference

Take delight in the Lord — and discover the joy of resting in His presence. Join with New Hope Church’s Women of Hope for DELIGHT, the 2026 Women of Hope Conference, at the church on February 21, 2026, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

This one-day gathering brings women together from across the church and community for worship, encouragement and connection. Experience powerful teaching, heartfelt worship and inspiring breakout sessions designed to help you deepen your faith and rediscover joy in every season. Tickets include a conference T-shirt and lunch.

New Hope Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. Register at https://delightwomensconference.rsvpify.com/.

Conversational Spanish Teacher Wanted

Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Spanish language? Center 4Life Learning is looking for a volunteer Spanish teacher to lead engaging, conversational classes for adult learners. This is a wonderful opportunity to make a difference, meet new people and share your knowledge in a welcoming, supportive environment.

Its 2026 Winter Semester will begin on the week of January 26, 2026, with 90-minute classes once a week for six weeks on the campus of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. The student class limit is 10. Materials will be provided.

If you are interested, please contact Sue Holter, Center 4Life Learning manager, at 813-634-8607 or center4life@sccumc.com.

The Democratic Women’s Club Of Southeast Hillsborough County

The Democratic Woman’s Club invites all like-minded individuals to its January 2026 meeting starting at 6:30 p.m., with meet and greet beginning at 6 p.m. The guest speakers are Karen Perez, a candidate for reelection to the Hillsborough County School Board, and Michael Kostis, statewide organizer for the Florida Coalition for Higher Education in Prisons. Come and get to know the people that represent you.

For more information, please email sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call 813-503-8639. The meeting will be held at the Riverview Public Library, located at 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview.

Saint Leo University Earns Top Rankings In 2025 Military Times Best For Vets: Colleges

Saint Leo University has once again been recognized as a national leader in serving military-affiliated students, earning top placements across multiple categories in the 2025 Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges rankings. The university improved its standing in every category from 2024, reflecting its ongoing commitment to active-duty service members, veterans and military families.

“Saint Leo’s mission has always been rooted in service, and it is an honor to be recognized for our continued commitment to those who serve our country,” said Dr. Jim Burkee, university president. “We are proud to provide our student-veterans with flexible learning options, outstanding support and an educational community that believes deeply in their success.”

More information about the 2025 rankings can be found on the Military Times Best for Vets website at https://bestforvets.militarytimes.com/colleges.